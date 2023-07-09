For a half century the Colleen family’s Star Fire Works Company of Danville provided fireworks that entertained millions of Americans. They manufactured fireworks they sold wholesale and also designed and provided special displays for events. They traveled the country to professionally ignite their creations. The father and son team of Albert Colleen, Sr. and Albert, Jr. managed the company.
When Milwaukee celebrated the nation’s bicentennial in 1976, they contacted Star Fireworks to provide a display. The Danville company did not disappoint the multitude on hand for the celebration. Among the huge Revolutionary period pieces they designed that thrilled the people were Washington depicted crossing the Delaware, Paul Revere’s Ride, and the Statue of Liberty. It was described by the event’s sponsor as “the greatest fireworks display Milwaukee has ever had.” Star also provided and ignited the fireworks for Chicago’s 1976 bicentennial event. Hundreds of thousands watched the display as it lit up the sky over Lake Michigan.
In an interview, Albert Colleen, Jr. observed he had shot off fireworks “just about everywhere.” He recalled he had fired them from barges and bridges, and over parking lots, rivers and lakes. He also shot them from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art where the movie “Rocky” was filmed. He recalled it was near zero degrees when the New Year’s Eve celebration took place in the City of Brotherly Love.
Star Fireworks also created a display for chewing gum magnate William Wrigley III whose family was a long time owners of the Chicago Cubs. The display included a rendition of Wrigley’s yacht and a giant piece of gum. Colleen recalled when Wrigley learned he was fond of gum he shipped him a case. Wrigley III sold the Cubs to pay estate taxes when his father died.
Colleen noted Star provided fireworks for three presidential events. They were Presidents Eisenhower, Carter, and Reagan. President Carter informed him that was the only occasion where he had been depicted in a fireworks display.
Star Fireworks operated for 50 years without a serious accident. Colleen observed safety always came first in their company and he recalled his father had stressed that. Colleen, Sr. had learned the fireworks manufacturing business when he worked for the Porcheddu family in Danville. The Porcheddus came to the United States from Sardinia and were fifth generation fireworks makers. Colleen, Sr. passed the skills he learned from the Porcheddu family on to his son when he opened Star in 1945.
Colleen, Jr. observed by 1995 more than 80 percent of fireworks were made in China. He noted government regulations and requirements in the United States made it impossible for companies to compete with the cheap labor and little oversight manufacturers faced in the Communist nation. For that reason he decided to close Star Fireworks that year.
Albert Colleen, Jr. was born in 1927 but he admitted he still had the same thrill he had when he was a kid when he set off his last fireworks. He had warm memories of his lifetime in the business. “Seeing and knowing people enjoyed the show you put on. That’s what it was all about, doing a good safe job.”
That is what he, his family and employees did for a half century. They provided a product that was safe and enjoyable and they made Danville the place to come to purchase an outstanding, original fireworks display. A Star Fore Works mural in downtown Danville created by the Wall Dogs honors the company.
Albert Colleen Jr. passed away in 2014 ending a life well lived.
