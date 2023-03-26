Miss Victory is beginning her second century watching over the city of Danville from her site on West Main Street.
It took a little time for the city to decide how to honor the veterans who fought and died in the World War (now titled World War I) that ended on Nov. 11, 1918.
City leaders selected sculptor Laredo Taft to design an appropriate monument. Taft had already earned fame as a talented sculptor with several prominent creations. In April 1921, his design was accepted and a contract was signed for him to create the monument. The cost was not to exceed $50,000.
Miss Victory came to Danville and was dedicated on Nov. 11, 1922, a day that would officially be named Armistice Day.
Her stately bronze height towered over the larger than life granite soldier, sailor, marine and Red Cross nurse standing at her base. The monument was placed at the north end of the new bridge that was completed over the Vermilion River in 1921. For decades the Victory Monument served as a traffic circle for travelers on West Main and Gilbert streets in Danville.
Otis Ranger was one of those men the monument honored. The Hoosier youth enlisted in the army in 1916 when he was 16 years old. When I interviewed him in his Vermilion Heights home he told me it must have seemed like the thing to do at the time. He was trained and ready when the U. S. entered the war in 1917 and he went to Europe as a member of a machine gun company. He survived the fighting but a number of the men he knew did not.
Otis always wore his doughboy uniform at veterans events and it still fit when he was 80 years old. He said he never missed paying his respects to veterans on Memorial Day. He recalled it was quite a day when the Victory Monument was dedicated. He was there along with many others who had served during the World War.
Miss Victory, armed with a sword and protected by her shield, held forth for decades where she had been placed. The flow of traffic and the passage of time had little effect on the stunning bronze figure. The granite solider, sailor, marine and Red Cross nurse also stood the test of time as they supported Miss Victory.
The same could not be said for the bridge that carried traffic across the Vermilion River. It needed to be replaced in the 1950s. A new bridge was built and in 1955, a search was underway for a new location for the Victory Monument. A number of different locations were suggested for the placement of the memorial. The final decision was made by the veterans organizations, who voted unanimously to leave the Victory Monument near the bridge where it first was located. So it came to pass, in 1955, the monument with its five remembrance figures was moved a short distance south and west. It still stands there today, beginning its second century in the city.
Otis Ranger probably said it best when he reflected back on the end of the World War.
“Seeing so many boys die, there just didn’t seem to be much to celebrate. It’s better to honor them by remembering,” he said.
Perhaps the Victory Monument encourages people to do that.
