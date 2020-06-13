Davis joins cultural exchange service

DANVILLE — April Davis is the new local coordinator for International Cultural Exchange Services.
Davis, an employee with Danville District 118, is looking for families who would like to host for the school year 2020. Exchange students live as a member of the host family — not a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores.
Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
As the local coordinator, Davis is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
Davis has four daughters, and is a member of a sister trio gospel singing group named DãVizion (pronounced Day Vision). She also has a home-based business as a credit repair specialist.
Being in the trio and a credit repair specialist allows her to travel all over the country.
“I love that I am able to include my children in everything that I do,” she said. “I love the opportunity I have now as a local coordinator of ICES. I have always been fascinated by other cultures and I absolutely love to learn new and exciting things, as well as, meet new people.
Davis said she does not have any experience with international youth exchange, but has always been involved with the youth in any position she has held.
“I love to see them excel in all they endeavor to do and make it my business to do what I can to help them reach their goals,” she said.
Davis loves to sing, re-purpose furniture, redecorate, travel, sightsee, assemble things and most importantly, spend time with her family.
“I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love learning about other cultures and I love the opportunity to help change the life of both students and families,” she said.
Davis is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families who host them. She feels that having exchange students in local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries.
Davis will be working with families and schools in Danville and in the surrounding area.
