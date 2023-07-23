DANVILLE – The Illinois Bankers Association (IBA) recently announced board leaders and members for 2023-2024. These IBA members have demonstrated a commitment to further enhance the association’s record of advocacy on behalf of banks across the state.
Thomas “Tom” Chamberlain, senior executive vice president & CLO of Iroquois Federal Savings & Loan Association, has been named as Board Chair. A pillar of the Danville community and respected mentor in Illinois banking, Chamberlain previously served as Chair Elect of the IBA’s Executive Committee.
“We are thrilled to welcome such a strong group of new board members,” said Randy Hultgren, President and CEO of the Illinois Bankers Association. “The IBA is honored to have them serve in leadership roles, where their diverse experiences and wide range of expertise will help build a stronger banking community for all Illinoisans.”
Chamberlain has served with Iroquois Federal Savings & Loan Association since July of 2004. He ran the Danville office and oversaw growth in commercial lending, serving as the Danville Community President. In 2010, he was promoted to chief lending officer. As senior executive vice president & CLO, he now manages the lending activities of their 8 offices. Prior to his service with Iroquois Federal, Chamberlain worked with First Mid Bank & Trust for over 18 years, managing branches and working in their lending and trust/farm management departments.
In 2022, Chamberlain was elected Chair-Elect of the IBA’s Executive Committee. His history of leadership within the IBA includes service as treasurer of the Executive Committee, chair of the Illinois Bankers PAC Board, chair of the Illinois Bankers Education Services Board, vice chair of the Government Relations Committee and vice chair of the Agricultural Advisory Committee. He has served as a member of the Board of Directors, Illinois Bankers Business Services Board, Audit and Finance Committee, Illinois Bankers Scholarship Committee and Nominating Committee.
Chamberlain has an MBA from Eastern Illinois University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois. He is a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate.
He lives in Danville with his wife Beth. Chamberlain is a pillar of the Danville community, having held top leadership positions of several nonprofits and community organizations. These organizations include Danville Area Community College Foundation, United Way of Danville, Vermilion Advantage, the Schlarman Foundation, the Rotary Club of Tuscola, the Tuscola Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Tuscola, Mattoon Knights of Columbus, and Mid-Illinois Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
Other new board leaders and members include J. David Conterio (Hometown National Bank); David Doedtman (Washington Savings Bank); Brian Hannon (Cornerstone National Bank & Trust Company); Lora Kalka (FNBC Bank & Trust); Robert Kelly (Old National Bank); Ted Macon (Famers State Bank of Hoffman); Timothy M. Smigiel (Liberty Bank for Savings); Kathy Williamson (Bank of Farmington); Courtney A. Olson (First Bank Chicago).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.