I follow the National Park Service on Instagram. In an effort to prevent deadly wildlife/human interactions, they try to educate through humor. The NPS sells T-shirts with an image of a bison next to a body flying through the air. The caption reads, “Don’t pet the fluffy cows!”
And yet, every year there are multiple incidents of death or near misses in Yellowstone because folks just don’t pay attention to warnings, funny or otherwise.
Sci-fi icon, and biochemistry professor, Isaac Asimov is quoted as saying, “There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
This quote popped up in my Facebook memories from a year ago. At the time I was referencing the importance of education no matter what your career, whether it is a trade we can’t function without, or research to improve our health and well-being. Professional development and continuing education are important regardless of the profession. Centrifuges and welding equipment both evolve, and we must move with them.
All of this leads me to my pointing out that Danville Area Community College is currently enrolling for Fall classes that begin Aug. 21, 2023. DACC has extended its Early Registration discount to July 15, so you have an extra two weeks to register full-time (minimum 12 hours) and receive a $600 discount on tuition. As with all things, some program restrictions apply.
For your added convenience, applications for enrollment may be completed online and our advisors are accepting all walk-ins. You may also schedule classes with an advisor via zoom, or over the phone. Call 217.443.8750 to choose the best option for your circumstances.
This is also my annual reminder that DACC is both “trade” school and “university,” in that we offer career programs from Automotive Technology to Wind Energy Technician, as well as the general education courses that satisfy the first two years of any bachelor’s degree program you could wish to pursue.
If you are undecided about a major or career path, visit our website at dacc.edu/writeyourstory to check out the options available to you. If you’d like a personal tour, contact Alexis or Victoria at 217.443.8593 to schedule a time. Visit Career Services to take an assessment and determine where your skills and interests lie. If you need help with funding, reach out to Vermilion County Works at 217.442.0296 or vermilioncountyworks.org.
DACC is here to help you write your personal story of success.
