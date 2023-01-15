Happy New Year. This year I’d like to propose a fresh take on the New Year, New You theme – New Year, New Us. Let’s focus less on individual improvement and more on collective, community improvement. There may be no I in Team, but there is a U in Community.
For the past year, I’ve been part of the Healthy Behaviors community working group, which resulted from the community health survey conducted by the Vermilion County Health Department. Recently, our group adopted the name “Live Well VC” to reflect our mission of overall community health.
“Live Well VC” is focused on physical health. We’re looking for ways to provide nutrition and exercise that are available to all community members, regardless of economic status. In the process, we’ll need to battle an unconscious bias that exists concerning sports and outdoor activities.
Contrary to popular magazine covers and marketing campaigns, you don’t need to travel to distant locations, or even own an expensive equipment to get outside and experience nature. All you need to do is open your door and walk outside, especially here in Vermilion County.
We’re used to hearing how unique our arts community is for such a small, rural county, but we are doubly blessed with our outdoor recreation opportunities. Despite the flat Earth and corn jokes, our little piece of Illinois is full of natural wonders where you can hike, bike, fish, boat, float, camp, and star gaze, all for little or no money. And as a bonus, there is nothing here that will bite, sting, or scratch you fatally.
Besides our beautiful County and State parks, there are active outdoor recreation groups that are welcoming to novices, open to anyone, and full of folks who are more than willing to encourage newbies. Start a Facebook conversation with members of Kennekuk Road Runners, Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club, Kickapoo Rail Trail or the Vermilion County Trail Alliance, and you’ll have new friends and myriad opportunities to experience nature. You’ll probably even be asked to volunteer to build a trail.
That brings me to the second part of putting the U in community. No matter how old or physically capable you are, no matter your economic or employment status – there are ways to volunteer, take an active part and contribute to your community.
We live in an older community; the average age in Vermilion County is 40.8 years, but being older doesn’t mean being lesser. You can contribute. The local Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to “host” a drive through food drive, volunteer at the food pantry, or spearhead a fall coat drive. Local elementary schools need volunteers to help with tutoring, or just to read to the little ones. Area churches offer free lunches to the needy in our area and they need help making and distributing those lunches. Call CRIS Senior Services and see what they need you to do.
At DACC, we value our volunteers. Our volunteers run the gamut of athletes participating in team volunteer activities to Literacy Tutors who work one-on-one. Literacy tutors take 12 hours of unpaid training and then volunteer their time to teach fellow community members to read, write, and do math. Tutors need no experience or training in education. These are everyday people taking on a heroic task to make our community healthier and more welcoming. If you are interested in volunteering, call The Reader’s Route, 217-443-8899. I’m sure Paulina would love to set you up for our next training session.
So what makes a healthy community? Obviously, good physical health helps. Then there are the elements of security — food, housing, and employment. These elements contribute to good mental health. An active Arts community, abundant recreational venues, and award-winning educational opportunities all contribute to perceived health and wellness of a community. A well-trained and well-educated community attracts better, more secure employment leading to personal security. But I think we should add volunteerism to the list. Who wouldn’t want to live in a community that cares for one another and volunteers time and talent to ensuring their neighbors feel safe, secure, and healthy. Let’s put U in our community this year.
Here’s to a happy and healthy 2023!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.