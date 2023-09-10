Despite the social media memes about how much school workers dread the start of a new school year, it is actually thrilling to see so many fresh faces return to the hallways at DACC. During the darkest days of COVID it seemed that we only saw essential co-workers – and then, from a distance.
As of the 10th day of classes this fall semester, credit hour enrollment at Danville Area Community College has increased 11 percent over the previous fall. The summer session ended up 10 percent, and the spring 23 semester was up 30 percent by the end of the term. The best part of this whole story is that more traditional students are choosing to enroll in full-time hours, and more high school students are choosing dual enrollment, so they can achieve their desired degrees or credentials and move on with their life goals and ambitions sooner.
With the return of students to campus comes the return of activities and events. Last month DACC hosted our first-ever Back to School Block Party and it was a smashing success. Hundreds of people – young and not-so-young – came out to campus to enjoy the free games, experience the Hip Hop Express Bus, and learn about opportunities on campus.
Our next public event will be the Illinois Association for College Admission Counseling (IACAC) College Fair on Thursday, Sept. 14. There will be nearly 50 college and university representatives from nine states in the Mary Miller gym, just waiting to speak with current and prospective students about the opportunities and programs they offer. Of course, we would like everyone to enroll at DACC for the first two years, so we’ll have representatives from our programs on hand, as well.
The very next day, Friday, Sept. 15, we’re expecting nearly 700 people to attend the DACC Foundation’s Annual Honors Program, also in the gym. This event is our opportunity to get donors and scholarship recipients together, to talk and get to know one another, and to allow the recipients to show their appreciation for the donors who are helping them meet their goals. This year, the Foundation has awarded a stunning $1 million in scholarships, funding every qualified applicant who chose DACC for their education – a record-breaking 760 total scholarship awards.
Our next public event will be Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 11 a.m., when we plant a tree near the Clock Tower Center in memory of our dear friend, Sen. Scott Bennett. The short program gives us a chance to pay tribute to his many contributions on campus and in the community, while the tree lets his memory live on for future generations.
Of course, this isn’t a full listing of all the campus happenings. The list grows as the calendar advances. Theatre returns in October, along with the County Volleyball Tournament; Family Science Night returns in November; the art students will have an Exhibition, and we’ll celebrate Spirit Week…all the fun activities that enhance a college student’s experience and keep them engaged in learning.
We’ll also be reaching out to DACC alumni. We want to share your DACC story, in your own words, with the greater community. How did DACC help shape the story of your life? What have you done with the education you received here? Did you meet your partner? Did you make life-long friends? Did you find your purpose and define your goals? Keep an eye out for more information to come about “Write Your Story at DACC: The Alumni Files” coming soon!
