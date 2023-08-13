Back to school time has arrived! Even though my family has aged beyond the need to shop for school supplies and new outfits, I still get excited about this time of year. I love welcoming students back to campus, meeting new people, and making them all feel welcome. This is especially important following COVID and all the processes that changed in the wake of the pandemic.
Community colleges are well known for our ability to transform in a moment and turn processes on a dime; we’re nimble, creative, and responsive to community needs – especially in career training. It is our stock in trade, and what sets us apart from traditional trade schools and major universities.
It may not be your cup of tea, but if you are one of the thousands of students who find online classes to be the most convenient and efficient way to get a degree, the pandemic necessitated innovations that improved online learning exponentially. Those innovations translated into applying for college, financial aid, and registering for classes, as well.
One example of that revolutionary creativity is the Coordinated Engineering Program (CEP) at DACC. After years of preparing students for the rigors of a career in engineering, and turning out alumni who work for NASA, NASCAR, and municipalities around the country, the CEP is now offered in a hybrid model.
The CEP offers the same demanding classes with more flexibility for students who may be trying to balance work and family commitments with continuing education. This exacting program also is available now for students who are learning from a distance, outside the traditional college district.
Students enrolled in the CEP may complete an Associate in Engineering Sciences (AES) degree through online classes, with one week-long, on-campus lab session at the end of each semester; thus, the hybrid designation.
As with our traditional Engineering program, the CEP provides basic training in the foundational building blocks of engineering – physics and mathematics. This two-year program provides transfer opportunities to many prestigious colleges and universities in a variety of engineering majors. Traditionally, students who have completed the AES degree at DACC and then transferred to complete their bachelor’s degree do better in their upper level courses than those native students who started at the university.
As an added bonus, all of the courses in the CEP program are available for high school students to enroll for college credit. This program allows high school students to take college chemistry and physics online with a one-week-only on-campus immersive laboratory week which removes the need for students to attend weekly on-campus labs.
If you, or a student you love has an interest in engineering and a need for flexibility in delivery, reach out to Professor Kathy Sturgeon, lead imagineer on this project, k.strugeon@dacc.edu, or Dean Manuel Rodriguez, m.rodriquez@dacc.edu for more information. The Coordinated Engineering Program is a great new way to #writeyourstoryatdacc!
