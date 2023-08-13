Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 77F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.