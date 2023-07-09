Does anyone enjoy change? I’m ashamed to admit that I’m not a fan of change. Too bad for me, there have been some big changes in my office lately.
My assistant retired at the end of June. Chris Cornell has been a trusted and valued employee of DACC for 39 years. She was my right hand, my good friend and the super-organized half of our partnership. When I say I’m a little lost, I mean that literally. Chris was responsible for keeping track of the things I shouldn’t lose. My desk is the Bermuda Triangle.
So now I’m learning some new skills.
The process is uncomfortable. I’m learning to do chores that have been done for me for the past 23 years. I’m trying to organize my desk and office. I hate to file. I never paid the bills at work.
My creative brainstorming (and sometimes complaining) partner is gone. I’m working with a new team that doesn’t share my office space – so more emails and fewer face-to-face conversations. I’m concentrating more on public relations and information, and less on social media and marketing.
I’m sure routine will come as we all adjust, and it will eventually lead to growth and process improvement, but right now I don’t like it. It even scares me a little.
I wonder if this is what a returning adult student feels when they register for classes for the first time. Are they nervous about finding the right office? How do they feel if they get an academic adviser who is significantly younger than they are? What happens to their confidence if there’s a problem with their financial aid? Does an older first-time student know to look for their books from vendors other than the college bookstore? Do they know they can buy used books? Do younger students have the same fears, even if they’re coming straight from high school?
How many people miss the chance to improve their life and the lives of those who depend on them because change is scary?
Well, just as I have folks here who are happy to help me figure out how to pay the office bills, there are folks who want to help new students of any age feel like a part of our campus community. To get started on the right foot, our recruitment team has organized a Back to School Block Party in our Main Street parking lot, Wednesday, August 9, from 5 to 7 p.m.
In addition to music, games and prizes, there will be DACC folks willing to lend a hand to get you started on your educational adventure. The party is open to anyone of any age. Kids are welcome. Activities are free. Food trucks will be here, too.
You don’t have to be thinking about coming to school to drop by the Block Party, but keep an open mind. Sometimes change is good for everybody!
