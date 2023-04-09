In honor of Community College Month, I’d like to introduce you to some of the folks who make up the college community. From students, faculty and staff, to volunteer board members and alumni, Danville Area Community College is deeply embedded in the heart of this area.
David W. Harby was first elected to the DACC Board of Trustees in 1999. In 2005 his peers selected him to be Vice Chair, and in 2014 he was named Board Chair. Service as a member of the DACC Board of Trustees is an unpaid, volunteer position.
Mr. Harby’s relationship with the College began in 1972 when he entered the doors as a college freshmen. After earning an Associate of Science and Art in 1974, he transferred to Illinois State University where he completed a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Administration. He has owned his own small business since 1977, served on both the Vermilion County Board and the Mental Health 708 Board, has been active in his church, and has worked on his family’s Sesquicentennial Farm. He’s earned numerous awards from both his company affiliation, and the State Trustees Association.
With Terry, his wife of more than 30 years, Mr. Harby reared three children who each attended DACC. In fact, his daughter earned enough dual credit to enter ISU immediately after high school as a college sophomore with 25 credits earned.
Another amazing DACC graduate is Professor Marcie Wright. Professor Wright left high school in the 10th grade, but returned years later to complete her diploma through DACC’s Adult Education program. While still raising young children, Professor Wright sought additional education through DACC’s Medical Office program. When DACC introduced the Health Information Technology program in 2003, Professor Wright was one of its first applicants and, eventually, graduates.
Once she completed the HIT degree, Professor Wright worked in the field for a few years, but came back to DACC as part time instructor in the program. That led directly to her being selected as the program’s second director in 2014, upon the retirement of her predecessor. As HIT Program Director, Professor Wright made many innovations and updates, including finding a way to offer completion courses online to students of a Peoria-area HIT program that closed its doors.
While still busy as the HIT Program Director, Professor Wright returned to teaching part time in the Adult Education program. She wanted to help students facing circumstances similar to her own. In the Adult Education department, she was instrumental in bringing the entire program online during the COVID pandemic, and increasing opportunities for students to complete their diplomas.
As the HIT program grew, along with her time in Adult Education, Professor Wright decided to leave the Director’s position, teach full-time within the HIT program, and continue her part-time status with Adult Education.
The addition of a full-time instructor – along with a Program Director – was the final piece necessary for the DACC HIT program to pursue and achieve accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation for Health Informatics and Information management Education (CAHIIM). The program received a perfect accreditation score when it was approved, and was the only Associate program in the nation to be accredited at the time.
Thanks to the additional staffing, the program is expanding, also. In addition to the existing Health Data Analyst, and Health Information Technology Medical Coding certificates; and Health Information Technology Applied Science Associate degree; a Cancer Registry Management certificate will become available – fully online – in Fall 2023.
For her many contributions and accomplishments, Professor Marcie Wright was named DACC’s Outstanding Alumnus for 2023.
These outstanding individuals are just two examples of how residents can make use of what the College can offer, and how our graduates pay it back through service, employment and building a strong sense of community.
