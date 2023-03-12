Early in my career at Danville Area Community College, I wondered about the difference between a junior college and a community college.
I’ve seen CC people become incensed when their school was called a “junior” college, but Joliet proudly wears the crown of oldest junior college in the nation.
First, technically, a community college offers a comprehensive curriculum which includes both career programs and transfer programs. In its original sense, a “junior” college was a stepping stone to a university.
The second difference is more of a mindset or mission that puts the emphasis on community. If the community has a need, the college will do its utmost to meet it.
You want trade school-type classes? DACC offers programs in health professions, manufacturing, welding, automotive technology, sustainable resources and agriculture. If you want a career rather than a “university degree,” we’ve got the training you need.
Currently, DACC has a $300,000 grant to provide pre-apprenticeship classes in construction and building trades that will pay for your coursework and offer a stipend for attending classes. Contact Professor Greg Hansbraugh if you want to enroll, g.hansbraugh@dacc.edu.
Do your incumbent workers need more training to keep up with changing workplace technology? Want help hiring new employees? DACC’S Corporate and Customized Training department can assist you with staffing and training issues.
You want to save money on your child’s eight years of higher education to put MD, DVM, PHD, or XYZ after their name? DACC’s traditional, transferable college courses can save you thousands for the first two years of a Bachelor’s degree; our 3 + 1 partnerships extend the savings for a third year; and if they start their journey as a junior in high school, we can cut time and expense off those degrees.
But the “community” commitment goes beyond education to include outreach. DACC’s athletic teams visit area grade schools and read to children. DACC’s cheerleaders help make and distribute free lunches at St. James Methodist Church during the summer. The All Star Jaguars collect socks for Senator Bennett’s office to distribute to homeless shelters. Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society members adopted a piece of Main Street and pick up trash along that stretch several times each year.
DACC also invites the community to our campus. In January, we opened the gym doors to host the Vermilion County Basketball Tournament. We polished up the welcome mat and, hopefully, treated our guests to the fullest extent of our hospitality. If the photo booth pictures are any indication, the crowd was entertained by more than great basketball.
For February, a small group of dedicated DACC-sters planned a full menu of events celebrating Black History. One highlight was a presentation by the Kings of Peace and Rev. LeStan Hoskins in our Student Union that held the crowd enthralled. The presentation was followed by tasty treats provided by Rayonna Rose’s RAYMEALz, and DACC’s Culinary department.
February was a busy month for hosting high school students at DACC, too. First, we rebooted the Academic Challenge and welcomed eight high schools – more than 100 students – to compete in seven STEM academic areas, and then we welcomed nine high schools, 90 students, to explore the possibilities of a career in health care for Health Professions Day.
We want everyone in our community to feel they have a place to belong, feel appreciated and grow on this community college campus.
