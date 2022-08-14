If you build it, they will come!
As I write this, I’m watching Facebook for updates about Royal Donut’s Grand Re-Opening. From customers lining up at 4:15AM, to the drive-up snaking down Vermilion Street and around Fairchild Street, it appears to have been a smashing success.
Congratulations to the new owners! Their reputation for stellar customer service and employee relations, combined with brilliant marketing strategy, laid the groundwork for a prosperous future.
We’ll have what they’re having!
While the donuts are good, people didn’t line up at the crack of dawn and stand in line — or sit in their cars burning $4 per gallon gas — for hours for a sugar rush. Their motivation was stronger than pastry perfection; they were driven by nostalgia for a treat that we thought we had lost, excitement for fresh community investment and faith in new beginnings.
Hope floats!
At Danville Area Community College, we’re getting ready for a new semester and academic year. Though we went online for a time, we never closed and locked the doors. We adapted to the new normal and continued to offer quality, affordable, convenient educational resources to the community.
Nobody puts baby in a corner!
When high school students were learning online, many sought dual credit courses to beef up their education. Now that they’ve experienced the benefits, many families are requesting increased access and acceptance of dual credit in the high schools.
DACC’s making an offer you can’t refuse.
Full time students receive a $600 discount on their fall tuition. For those who need to pay over time, we offer a monthly payment plan to help budget your expenses. If you need a little help with classes, each division has free tutoring services. You have one week left to register.
DACC is going back to the future!
Our campus is fully opened, classes are meeting in person and in normal numbers – still less populated and more personal than a big university lecture. Our faculty are in their offices and planning normal office hours. It will be just like 2019, only better.
For some, there’s no place like home.
There will always be students who prefer, or need, online classes. The past two years have been a proving ground for improvements in online course delivery. Our faculty have honed their online teaching skills. We’ve learned that some courses and students need a set, synchronous schedule to be successful, while others are more suited to asynchronous, independent study. The college purchased laptops and other technology for loan to students who need resources to be successful either online or in the classroom.
It’s alive! It’s alive!
Despite a seasonal upswing in COVID cases, we’re learning to live with and prepare for occasional outbreaks. Pandemic protocols are transitioning to endemic processes. Thanks to the wonders of modern medicine, we’re able to work and function normally.
Carpe Diem!
We hope to see you on campus soon, either as a student or a guest. May the force be with you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.