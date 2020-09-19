If you think 2020 is a mess, you should have been a resident of the British Empire in 1752.
No, that long-ago English subject didn’t have to face Covid-19, economic chaos, stay-at-home orders, unemployment, travel restrictions; closed schools, theaters and restaurants; face masks, hand sanitizer; hundreds of thousands of deaths, shootings, riots, wildfires and a presidential campaign right out of MAD magazine.
But in a sense, his world was even more surreal than ours. He went to bed on Sept. 2, 1752. When he woke up the next morning, it wasn’t Sept. 3 … it was Sept. 14.
Eleven days disappeared by royal edict. No kidding. It made Y2K look like a tea party.
Here’s the story in a nutshell, as told by History Today:
In 1750, the British Empire, including its American colonies, still followed the “old” Julian calendar. But most of Europe used the “new” Gregorian calendar, which had been introduced by Pope Gregory XIII in 1383. Hence the 11-day difference.
In the 1500s and 1600s, attempts to adopt the “new” calendar in Britain and its possessions failed, thanks to the Church of England, which opposed Catholic influences. The leader of the movement to modernize the calendar was George Parker, second Earl of Macclesfield, an astronomer and a fellow of the Royal Society. The royal astronomer, James Bradley, backed him.
By 1750, Britain’s greatest astronomers lobbied for the new calendar, as did Philip Dormer Stanhope, fourth Earl of Chesterfield. In 1751, Chesterfield introduced a bill in the House of Lords called “an Act for Regulating the Commencement of the Year and for Correcting the Calendar now in Use.”
The measure passed Parliament and was signed by King George II in May 1752. The change took effect on Sept. 3 ... which became Sept. 14.
Although supporters in the press came up with a snappy slogan, “The New Style the True Style,” the change was unpopular, confusing and disruptive. Festivals, saints’ days and birthdays had to be changed, as did due dates for payments of wages, rents, and interest. Deliveries, military discharges and prison releases were affected, too.
Some dissenters feared that the pope would reclaim Britain for Catholicism. Some argued that England shouldn’t be swayed by outsiders. Others said that time had been stolen from their lives.
When Macclesfield’s son ran for Parliament in 1754, opponents cried, “Give us back the 11 days we have been robbed of!”
Meanwhile, in colonial Virginia, George Washington’s birthday went from Feb. 11 to Feb. 22.
Imagine such a change today. Would everyone throw their milk, eggs and hamburger away, thinking the freshness dates had passed? Would people drive around with expired tags and drivers’ licenses? Would 11 days of lost birthdays and wedding anniversaries be skipped? Would the world’s computers crash? How about its computer-dependent commercial jets?
Maybe 2020 isn’t so bad, after all.
