Not surprisingly, I don’t know a lot about my great-great-grandfather, John Clifford.
Born in Jersey City, N.J., 1825. Married to Sarah McDermott, 1846. Worked as an iron molder in the Wallace & Lithgow Foundry, Louisville, Ky. Served in the First Battalion, Louisville Provost Guard, Kentucky Volunteers, Civil War. Father of five. Died in 1885.
The plot map of an old Louisville cemetery pinpointed the location of his grave, which was beside the headstone of a son who died in 1873 at age 15. But, to my surprise, there was no marker for John. Or Sarah, who died in 1905. Or two of their maiden daughters, who died in 1887 and 1928. Or three of their never-married grandchildren, who died in 1898, 1942 and 1969.
In short, eight Cliffords were all buried together, but only one grave ever was marked. One of the unmarked graves was that of my grandmother’s brother, who died in 1898 at age 17 months.
“How could that be?” I asked myself. Why wasn’t a tombstone purchased in 1885? Or 1905? And what about the children and grandchildren? There were no answers, of course, but the situation bugged me. Really bugged me.
I grew up visiting two family plots in Danville’s Spring Hill Cemetery with my grandmothers and my mom. I liked standing there with them, as they said silent prayers and told old stories about their grandparents, parents and siblings. I always left feeling respectful and eternally connected to people I would have loved. It instilled in me a sense of family, and personal ties to history that I never would have felt otherwise.
In a more general sense, all those gray headstones spoke to me of caring, of love, and of responsibility. It spoke of generations saying: “These people lived. These people worked. We loved them. We must remember them.”
As I said, the seven unmarked graves in Louisville bugged me. I discussed the situation with my wife, Laurie. Each new stone, plus a concrete foundation, would cost $820. Not wanting to spend nearly $6,000, we decided to order one tombstone and have it inscribed with all seven names, plus birth and death dates, and finally do what should have been done many years ago.
Leverenz Memorials on Main Street in Danville, was contacted. The late Bill Leverenz did a beautiful job carving a headstone for my grandfather’s grave 25 years ago. This time, his son, Mitch, was able to get “CLIFFORD” at the top, then “Daughters,” then “Grandchildren” and all the names and dates onto one 24-inch-long block of gray Georgia granite. The lettering was perfectly spaced and balanced, crisp, uncluttered. Perfect.
Last week, Laurie and I drove to Louisville, unloaded the 200-pounder onto a dolly and gently lowered it onto its foundation.
The family was reunited. It was worth every penny.
