There are plenty of empty buildings in Danville with leaking roofs and missing windows, but the saddest, to me, is the stately — and undeniably historic — Adams Building, 139-141 N. Vermilion St.
The National Park Service listed it on the National Register of Historic Places in 2000. That doesn’t protect it from demolition, but listed buildings can qualify for federal and state grants, loans and tax breaks to help their owners preserve and restore them.
A faded sticker affixed by a city code enforcer on one window reads: “DANGER This Structure is Declared Uninhabitable/Unsafe for Human Occupancy or Use. It is Unlawful for Any Person to Use or Occupy This Building.”
The Adams Building, constructed in 1905 for $130,000 — a lot of money 115 years ago — was once described as “one of the most complete and modern office buildings in the state outside Chicago.” It speaks of the “old” downtown, when physicians, dentists, lawyers and other professionals rented space in bustling, multistory office buildings.
The Adams Building, with its cream-colored brick façade, massive limestone columns, marble interior and secondary exterior walls of locally-made brick, originally was named the Bridgett Building, after its builder, businessman William M. Bridgett. The elegant, marble-clad first floor was designed as a bank, with walk-in vault and safety deposit boxes, but it housed the Vermilion County Building Association from 1905-38, and Interstate Water Company from 1938-74.
In 1910, Bridgett sold it to Harvey C. Adams, president of the Adams Insurance Agency, president of Danville Brick Company, vice president of Danville Lumber Company, secretary of the Vermilion County Building Association, a member of the Danville City Council and Vermilion County supervisor. He also was a lawyer and knew Theodore Roosevelt.
“In Danville and Vermilion County, no man is more respected for what he has accomplished than H. C. Adams,” Lottie Jones wrote in her two-volume county history in 1911.
In 1922, Adams sold the building to John Harrison and William Parrett, the publisher and business manager, respectively, of The Commercial-News.
In 1928, Harrison and Parrett added a fifth floor, which was rented to the Danville Electric Coal Company. If you examine the façade, even today, you can see the stone cornice of the original roofline. The fifth-floor front has stone arches, with carved shields and urns.
The Adams Building had the last operator-run office elevator in Danville. Various offices were rented until recent years.
Karen Lang Kummer, an Urbana-based architectural historian, wrote this in her 31-page National Register nomination in 2000:
“Its most striking quality is its monumental stone first story consisting of Greek Doric columns … and full, academically-correct Doric entablature … its handsome façade exhibits the characteristics of the style in its symmetrical façade, masonry construction and use of monumental architectural orders.
“The Adams Building is a splendid early (1905) example of the refined classical style and stands impressively apart from other commercial buildings on the block.”
That’s just as true today.
