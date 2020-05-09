DANVILLE - Mary M. Wear, 86, of Danville, passed away at 8:32 p.m. at Hawthorne Inn in Danville, on May 6, 2020. Mary was born on Aug. 12, 1933, the daughter of George and Mildred (Johnson) Neal in Danville. She married Floyd Wear on Jan. 2, 1953 in Danville, and he survives. Survivors inclu…