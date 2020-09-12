Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy early followed by heavy thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.