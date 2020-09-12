At Danville Area Community College, our job is to provide the tools for students to become consumers of information, whether it’s for a class or in support of a political position.
I studied journalism in college and have worked with legitimate media, one way or another, for the past 30 years. It’s sad to see how society conflates social media with legitimate media, and how rare fact checking skills have become. There is a chasm greater than the Grand Canyon between news reporters, pundits, commentators, and social media trolls.
While it is impossible for a news reporter to remain completely unbiased, they are expected to make the effort with minimal editorializing. Reporters have a Code of Ethics — there’s a copy on my office wall — and they are expected to follow it if they want to keep their job and advance in the field. The four tenants of that code are to seek the truth and report it; to minimize harm; to act independently; and to be accountable and transparent.
A legitimate reporter might let opinion creep into a story, but they cannot knowingly mislead or lie and maintain their ethics. Anonymous sources are allowed — remember Deep Throat —- but there must be a good reason for that anonymity, and there should be multiple sources to corroborate the information. Others may dispute the information, but an ethical reporter should have enough evidence to support a story.
Pundits are subject matter experts who give their professional opinion based on personal knowledge. Personal opinion is built into the job, but it is expected to be backed by experience and evidence. Pundits aren’t reporters; they are part of the story.
Of the four sources of information, commentary and social media are the most unreliable sources.
Judging by the flood of commentators currently clogging the airways, their only requirement is that they inspire a loyal following. The responsibility is ours to determine if a commentator relies on evidence or bias. We expect sports commentators to know something about the game they’re calling; shouldn’t we expect the same from our social and political commentators? Check their background before you buy what they’re selling.
The final category is social media trolls. The name might be harsh, but this isn’t legitimate news media despite its popularity. Unfortunately, social media seems to be society’s favored source of information. If there’s a soap box to climb on, you can find its foundation on some social media site, whether it’s true or not.
Since legitimate news outlets also use social media to “spread the word,” it becomes our responsibility to differentiate between “real” news and “fake.” Is your favored commentary based on legitimate experience and education, or opinion? Has a news site won awards for coverage, or has it been reprimanded for shoddy journalism?
To be sophisticated consumers of information, we must separate wheat from chaff; learn to fact check, confirm sources, and tune out trolls.
News isn’t “fake” simply because you don’t agree with it, and it isn’t “real” just because it went viral on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.