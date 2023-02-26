Black History Month is a sacred time when we come together to celebrate Black individuals who have worked hard to create resources to uplift our community.
As much as we center the importance of these movements, we often do so at the expense of the people who create them, and often leave Black women unacknowledged for creating so many resources that we love and value.
It’s no secret that our culture loves to commodify blackness more than it loves women who have metaphorically given birth to the movements that are so vital to social justice and our collective well being is a necessary step toward truly celebrating Black excellence.
For this month I would like to take the time to celebrate someone in our own community. She is intelligent, she is full of wisdom, she is ambitious. Who is this lady? She is very enthusiastic, none other than Mrs. Owen Lee Nelson. When she was 14 years old she learned how to sew on her aunts peddle machine. She made clothes for the entire family. When she moved to Danville in 1956 the first people she met, other than her husband’s family, were the church people in her community. She has been that same woman ever since she joined the Elmwood Playground Community. She worked hard and served in that community for years. When they had the summer camp, she prepared lunches for the children every day. The late Amos Williams and Rev, Otis Wheeler was the founder of the Elmwood Community Playground and Civic Group, their deepest concern was to provide a place for the young children to have a decent and safe place to engage. She was a part of the community for more than 60 years and vice president and program director. She was able to take children out of town to other cities at no cost to them.
Owen was a foster mother for 14 children in her home, ages 6 to 15 years. She worked with the children in her community and her church. She also worked with the Head Start Program as a Nutrition Food Service Dietitian for 18 years. She was employed at the Danville Correctional Center for eight years before she retired. At the age of 94 she is still involved in her community and started the Owen Lee Nelson Center. She is member of the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church where she serves on the Mother’s Board. She has authored two books. Owen is a great seamstress, sewing and altering for many in her community. She also made wedding cakes for a number of people. Owen is a Godly woman and has dedicated her life to helping children as well as helping elderly people going into their homes doing whatever it takes to assist them.
