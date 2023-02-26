Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms in the morning. Variable clouds with a chance of lingering showers during the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. Morning high of 61F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.