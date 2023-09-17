Susan Hayes is the owner of Lima Bean Glassworks and Gifts in Downtown Danville which offers decorative art, candles and solar garden orbs.
Lima Bean is proud to offer hand-crafted and personally curated products. She’s a Danville native that retired from Delta Airlines servicing out of Atlanta and, with her husband, felt the calling to move home to be closer to family.
Susan attended a studio tour in Peachtree, Ga. where she met a glass artist. She had known about blown glass, stained glass but had never seen fused glasswork before. She decided to sign up for a two-day class to learn more about fused glasswork and became enamored.
“I became obsessed after that,” she said. “I started researching fused glasswork with YouTube University and followed artisans all over. I came across Richard Parish, a well-known artisan, and learned the trade from his courses. I fell in love with the art and science of the work. It’s the color and vibrancy of the glass that keeps me interested.”
On a drive through downtown with her husband, Susan spotted a fallen for sale sign in the window of 145 N. Vermilion St. She asked to pull over and peak in the window. Her husband said he knew from that moment that they would buy the building. Susan worked with a realtor to find the owner and eventually purchased the building for her glasswork studio in December of 2019.
By March of 2020, they had completed extensive renovations and as the space began to take shape, Susan came to realize the space was much too large for her studio and made the decision to expand the vision to include a specialty gift shop.
“It’s curating the collection in the specialty shop that gives me the most joy,” she said. “I take a lot of pride in finding unique, hand-crafted and locally sourced gifts. It’s really fulfilling when customers find something unique and appreciate the collection!”
Susan recalled window shopping in downtown with her family while growing up in Danville. Her decision to contribute to the revitalization of Downtown Danville now is connected to that feeling of community she had in downtown as a child.
“I knew I could contribute downtown,” she said. “I’m proud to be able to say, ‘It’s OK. The water is safe,’ to others thinking of investing in downtown.”
Small business is an investment in yourself and in your community. Susan is thrilled that Lima Bean Glassworks and Gits can be part of the community that provides a unique shopping experience in Downtown Danville.
Behind the Storefront is a glimpse into the heartbeat of Downtown Danville’s business community. Presented by Downtown Danville Inc., this series will unveil the stories of our local entrepreneurs who are investing in the community of Downtown Danville. With each story we aim to forge a stronger bond between our residents and the spirited individuals who shape the economic landscape of our city center.
