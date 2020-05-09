Good Saturday, everyone! As we move into another month of the government issued stay-at-home order, financial situations are getting tougher for a lot of our residents. If there was ever a time to help your neighbor, it’s now!
Remember that waitress who remembers your favorite drink and brings it to you without you even asking, while you wait for the rest of your party to join you? Remember how she made you feel when you got a new haircut and was feeling a little uneasy, but she told you it made you look like your daughter’s older sister instead of her mom?
Remember when your food was cold when you got it and your waiter apologized, putting the blame on no one but himself, and got you a hot meal and free dessert to go? Remember them? You gave them a big tip because they made you feel appreciated. Well…they need you now more than ever.
Remember your favorite bartender — you know the one who makes the whole experience of just being there more fun? The one who asks where you have been when he hasn’t seen you in a while? The one who sincerely asks how you are and then listens when you tell him? The bartender who remembers your conversation and ask for an update when your friends don’t?
You gave them a big tip because they made you feel special. Well …. they need you now more than ever.
Remember when you hated your hair and wanted something different? Remember when the hairdresser you went to told you that you just needed a little cut and some highlights to show off your beautiful eyes? Which started up the whole conversation about how your husband said nothing would help. So, you got to get this whole sorry-for-me feeling out of your system without even realizing you were telling her your whole life story and she made you feel and look like a queen.
Remember when you left there, and you felt so good that when you got home even your husband could see a new revived you? Everybody needs some pampering from time to time. You gave her a big tip because she made you feel beautiful. Well ….. she needs you now more than ever.
United Way has a relief fund. We can help them. You can help them, too, by uniting with us. No donation is to small because we add it to the funds that your neighbor gave us and your co-worker and your mailman and then pay your favorite bartender’s, hairdresser’s, or waitress’ rent. If your community ever needed you, it’s now.
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.” — Charles Dickens
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
