Good Saturday, everyone! All of our lives have changed in different but similar ways in the last few months. What I am talking about today is the war on mask.
We hear conflicting reviews on what to do or not do. You have friends and colleagues who are for or against wearing masks and we hear about it often. Are masks good for us or are they constricting our air flow? Now we are hearing that if you don’t wear glasses, you should wear a face shield due to the coronavirus seeping in through our eyes also. How often in the past have we heard other contradictions for the things we should or shouldn’t do?
Remember when eggs got a bad rap? Researchers said that egg yolks are loaded with cholesterol and putting consumers at risk for coronary artery disease and heart attacks. That eating one egg a day was just as bad for your heart as smoking five cigarettes per day.
Then the truth came out that a large egg contains 186 mg of cholesterol, more than half of the amount recommended for daily consumption by the federal dietary guidelines. But that is not to say that cholesterol makes eggs a harmful choice. It totally depends on a person’s diet and how much other cholesterol it contains. If you eat little to no red meat, then eggs may be the only source of cholesterol.
The good things about eggs are: they are low in calories, and rich source of protein and vitamins, including vitamin D that I keep preaching on. Egg yolks can be good for the eyes too. They are significant sources of lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been found to reduce the risk of cataracts and macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in people 55 and older.
How about coffee? When I was a kid, we were told that drinking coffee would “stunt our growth.” It turns out, of course, that this is a myth. Actually, studies have failed, again and again, to show that coffee or caffeine consumption is related to reduced bone mass or how tall people are. Even though coffee has had a long reputation of being unhealthy, it has surprisingly large health benefits.
Of course, I am talking about black coffee — not the mostly milk and sugar coffee beverages we so love to drink. That would include the McDonald’s large mocha at 500 calories and 17 grams of fat, the Starbucks Venti White Chocolate Mocha at 580 calories and 22 grams of fat or how about this one, Cold Stone Creamery Gotta-Have-It-Sized Lotta Caramel Latte at 1,790 calories and 90 grams of fat.
According to Mayo Clinic, there is an association between coffee and decreased mortality. Coffee may offer some protection against Parkinson’s Disease, Type 2 diabetes, liver disease, including liver cancer, and heart attack and stroke.
As with anything we do in life, there are consequences — some good and some bad. Only time and continued research will help us determine if what we are doing for this COVID-19 was truly helpful.
You eating eggs and drinking coffee aren’t going to affect another person’s health, but for now not wearing a mask could. Let’s look past ourselves and think of others until the research tells us all we can relax.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
