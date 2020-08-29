Good Saturday, everyone! I did a lot of time traveling alone this last weekend and I learned some new thoughts to pass along from the various radio stations and Podcasts I was listening to.
The first thing I did was change my morning routine due to the first message I heard. Here it is: “Don’t wake up TO your day, wake up FOR your day.” Of course, it was from a very inspiring story, but how many times do we wake up with the attitude of, “I have to go to work today,” instead of, “I get to go to work today.”
There are so many people out of work right now; there are people who would love to work, but physically can’t. If you have a job, be happy and make the most of your time there. Nothing you do in life is for no reason. There is a reason you are there — either you are going to learn a valuable lesson or you are going to impact the business itself, your co-workers or, in some cases, the customers.
When you wake up, God has just given you another day of life. Do something good for yourself, read, listen to something inspiring, go for a walk and enjoy God’s creation however that might be. But start your day thankful.
Which leads me up to the next message: “No one should have to plan for a loss while they are experiencing one.” You can imagine it was a commercial for a funeral home and preplanning.
This is the one thing, unfortunately, that we all really do have in common; we are all going to die one day. Not in the same way and we certainly don’t know the date and time but, nonetheless, we are going to die. I’ve written on this subject before, I know.
Just last week I got a message, here at the office, asking about what services are available in our area to help people with funeral expenses. This death was “unexpected,” and the family was not prepared. The timing of the death might have been unexpected, but death itself is not; we know one day we will die. No hidden secret — no one has been keeping anything from you; no one lives forever on this earth.
I have always been a firm believer in life insurance and not for just the sole purpose of paying for your own burial. If you have a family who you love and care for, who relies on you and your income, what is going to happen to them when you die “unexpectedly” and were not prepared?
Shame on you for thinking death wasn’t going to come until you were 90. Of course, to preplan your funeral arrangements would be the cherry on top. Maybe something we should all give more thought to.
If this season of COVID-19 has taught us anything, it has taught us to better prepare for the unexpected. How healthy our lifestyle is, will and does affect us. How healthy our finances and our emergency savings are, will and does affect us. How mentally and spiritually sound we are, will and does affect us.
As a friend shared on Facebook the other day, “This is not a dress rehearsal”; we have but one life. Thank goodness, most of us get the opportunity to change our ways, right our wrongs, learn from our mistakes, and love more deeply. And, hopefully, another day to prepare for the unexpected.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
