Happy Saturday, everyone! All of us are changing the ways we use to socialize, shop or work. A lot of people are working from home for the first time. This way of working from home is different because it is forced on them and many are dealing with their spouses and/or kids home with them.
How do we work from home and not get burned out due to the distractions and various needs surrounding us?
It is hard to set boundaries between our professional and personal lives. Due to our loyalty to our employer, we may feel we have to work all the time. Our afternoons will blend in with our evenings and weekdays will blend into our weekends. We will have very little sense of time.
Lots of research suggest that drawing the line between your professional and personal life is crucial, especially for mental health. In one article I read, it had done five studies involving more than 2,000 working adults. It found that senders of after-workhour emails underestimate how compelled receivers feel to respond right away, even when the emails were not urgent.
In an article sent to me by United Way Worldwide, here are some recommendations to help you with your boundaries:
One research done at Arizona State University found that individuals said putting on work clothes and the commute from home to work were their work indicators. Without them they were giving themselves the wrong signal. While it may be a welcomed change not to have to drive to work, or to be able to spend all day in your pajamas, both are crossing boundaries.
They suggested you still put on your work clothes, a casual Friday is fine, and then for the time it would take you to drive to work, take a walk around the block instead. When your family sees you in your work clothes, they will know that you are working, unless told otherwise by you.
With the challenges of working from home, with the additional responsibilities of taking care of children or possibly even elderly parents, plus mobile devices that keep our work with us all the time, it is critical to create those work boundaries.
Sticking to the 8-to-5 schedules may not be realistic. Employees need to find work times that function best for them and at the same time be respectful that others might not have the same schedule. This is the time when using the automated response for your emails or phone calls can be beneficial. This lets the callers know when to expect a reply.
Employees who feel “on” all the time are at a higher risk of burnout when working from home. Trying to squeeze in work and email responses whenever we have a few minutes is not only counterproductive but also detrimental to our well-being. We all need to find new ways to carve out non-work time to keep us mentally healthy.
I hope this is helpful. Please realize that while all of us have been impacted by this COVID-19, you should never assume you know what stress your neighbor or co-worker is going through. Let’s be kind, supportive and open-minded during this extension of the stay-at-home order.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
