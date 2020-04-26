Good Sunday morning, everyone! How are you feeling? I have seen the effects that this stay-at-home order and the coronavirus are having on some. Although after speaking of the hateful behavior I witnessed recently, a woman standing nearby said, as a waitress, that kind of behavior is what they deal with all the time.
The person who was angered said it was due to the restrictions the store had on what he was trying to purchase. That was not the only bad behavior I saw during my visit at this same store that day. I felt badly for these employees. We can be better than this. Anger at a person just doing his or her job is not the answer. They are not the person you are angry with.
If you think about all that we are going through right now, really think about it, it is a huge stress on our bodies. We are all dealing with a lot of emotions. This is, after all, a disaster we are dealing with; all areas of the United States have been declared a disaster by our president. What is your disaster?
No job and no paycheck? No school, so no prom, no high school graduation? Maybe a death in the family and you could not mourn with all your friends and family members as you would have traditionally? How about your planned wedding that will not take place as you had dreamed? Or maybe even you or a loved one has contracted the coronavirus and you are scared.
We are all in this together! This pandemic is affecting everyone, just in different ways.
I believe we can come out of this pandemic a better person and a stronger community. Next time our plans get changed or we do not get our way, instead of pouting or throwing a fit in the middle of a grocery store, let’s rise above the situation.
So, I am closing with “The Seven Heavenly Virtues” for you to remember and work on during this pandemic.
1. Faith is belief in the right things.
2. Hope is taking a positive future view that good will prevail.
3. Charity is concern for and active helping of others.
4. Fortitude is never giving up.
5. Justice is being fair and equitable with others.
6. Prudence is care of and moderation with money.
7. Temperance is moderation of needed things and abstinence from things which are not needed.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
