Good Saturday, everyone! Have you ever thought about how trusting we are?
We trust our alarms to wake us up each morning. We trust that the person driving toward us or beside us on the roads will stay in his lane. We drive under trains traveling above us on railroad bridges and trust that it is going to hold that train. I could obviously go on.
The worst thing we trust is what others say of us. A person’s reputation can be ruined by us trusting the wrong people. Every day, especially now, we have to be very careful with what information the media is putting out that we want to trust.
Words more than action can build a person up or they can cut him down. We trust that people know more about us than we know ourselves. So, we take those words — you aren’t smart enough, rich enough, pretty enough — and we let them become us. It stops us from being the person God created us to be.
I see it all the time in those who call United Way for help. My encouraging words are sometimes the only ones they have heard in a very long time.
Life is hard. It can be a lot easier if we just love ourselves for who we are. Find a bright spot in whatever is happening in your life right now. As my friend says, “If they are not your maker, then they don’t get to be your mirror. Everybody’s acceptance is not a blessing. We have weird mirrors in this world.”
Your donations to United Way give this community ways to build that trust that others have broken. It helps us offer programs to build up, not tear down, our friends and neighbors. Give a hand up, not a handout.
Loving yourself for who God created you to be isn’t a switch that you can just turn on when it’s been turned off for a long time. Nor is trusting someone who has betrayed you. It’s often subconscious. If you were brought up in a family you could trust, then you will be more trusting. If not, you often have troubles trusting in your adult life.
Life is too short not to be lived to the fullest. Use your God-given intuition and know who and what you can trust. You have a purpose to fulfill, you are wanted and needed in this world. Never let anyone tell you different.
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
