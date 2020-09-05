Good Saturday, everyone! It is that time of year again, our 2020/2021 campaign is kicking off. This year is going to be challenging for us, but we are up for that challenge.
Our theme for the campaign is United We Win. It is such a fitting title. Although the pandemic has tried to separate us, it has united us in so many ways and has made us stronger. Staying UNITED is the only way to help our community through this. We really don’t know totally how this pandemic is affecting all of our residents. But we can assume more people than usual are going to need the programs we fund in the next few years.
If you have not been negatively impacted financially by this pandemic, maybe receiving a stimulus check even, please consider a pledge this year to help your neighbors. We have several ways to give, including a new “text to give” option. By texting WIN2020 to 313131 you can fill out a pledge form and give through a credit card or ask to be billed later.
United Way’s work is fueled by donations and we have much more work to do in the face of the 2020 economic downturn. Because of this, for the first time, we are kicking off our campaign with a radio-thon on Neuhoff Media. You can tune in to listen on D102 or KROCK from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8. You can also see us live on D102 and United Way of Danville Area Facebook pages.
We will have a variety of speakers, from area donors to agency directors and elected officials, on the radio of a morning and of an afternoon with some very insightful stories and information to share. You can pledge or donate all day at either the radio station at 1501 N. Washington Ave. or at Temple Plaza at 102 N. Vermilion St. or through our website at .
As if helping your community isn’t enough, here is another incentive to give this year. On March 27, Congress enacted the CARES Act, which created a $300 charitable deduction for those who do not itemize their taxes. The deduction expires on Dec. 31, and could get you a larger return. Taxpayers just list it as an adjustment, up to $300, to their income on Schedule 1 of form 1040 and then deduct it from their gross income. This has never happened before, so why not
take advantage of it and help us and your community in return?
So, MARK YOUR CALENDARS for Tuesday, Sept. 8, and listen, watch, and come see us. I hope you have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!
Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Live United.
