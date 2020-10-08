DANVILLE — In response to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County, the Danville Public Library will temporarily reduce some services.
Beginning Oct. 8, the following services will not be available: public computers, copy machines, printing and faxing services. All in-person programs will be postponed or moved to an online only format.
The building will be open for collection browsing and check out, in-person card registration and in-person reference assistance (by appointment only). In order to maintain a safe social distance, only 25 patrons will be allowed in the library at one time. To assist in reducing in-person interactions, all items must be returned through the outside book drop and all requested items must be picked up using the curbside service.
Curbside pickup is available Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Arrangements for “no contact” home delivery will be made for patrons who cannot pickup their items during those times. It is also available by request.
Patrons are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing standards, including at service desks, while visiting the library. Patrons may be asked to wait outside as needed.
As the COVD-19 situation evolves, staff will continue to evaluate services and adjust offerings as needed.
The library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. The library website address is www.danvillepubliclibrary.org. Library hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. for “high risk” patrons and 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. for all other patrons.
