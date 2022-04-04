DANVILLE — In partnership with the Small Business Development Center at Danville Area Community College and Vermilion Advantage, the Danville Library Foundation is bringing together a consortium of business leaders to offer advice to area small businesses beginning this week.
The consult sessions start at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Danville Public Library, 319 N. Vermilion St., and continue the first Wednesday of every month.
Members of the community looking to start a business or existing businesses looking for a fresh perspective are invited and encouraged to attend and seek input from people representing a broad base of experience; from staffing to finance to marketing and more.
“As I’ve stated repeatedly when building the concept, we’re hoping to create a very relaxed environment. A chance for current small businesses to interact with retired and veteran professionals, representing a wealth of knowledge,” states Peter Blackmon, library foundation executive director. “I’ve brought together a great group minds to share information over a cup of coffee; and all for free.”
The program is intended to be a “First Step” in offering assistance.
“It’s not our attempt to duplicate services as entities like Vermilion Advantage and SBDC have the resources.” Blackmon continues. “It’s why they are part of the program. We want to create a very relaxed, low-pressure environment for people to gain some advice and, if necessary, get them to the outside resources afterward.”
The library foundation, in partnership with the Danville Public Library, is hoping to continue to expand programs like this.
At the end of April, DPL and the foundation are partnering with the United Way and Vermilion Advantage to bring the “Human Library” national program back to the library. This will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. April 30.
