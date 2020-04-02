DANVILLE — The days may be running into each other and the list of possible activities may be running short already for some people bored at home.
Even though the Danville Public Library is closed, DPL Executive Director Jennifer Hess offers some ideas to keep people of all ages busy.
The Danville Public Library offers many services online for digital download, including books, music, movies and reference material.
Some of these services require a library card number. To sign up for a card online, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/online-library-card-registration/.
Hess says for DPL online services, there are the library’s e-collections, where you can find entertainment and learning at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/e-collections/.
There are downloadable e-books and audiobooks, streaming music and movies.
The Mango Languages database is a fun tool for learning a new language and something a family can do together. Each database on the page has a video tutorial linked to help newcomers use the service.
The databases page has more subject specific items https://danvillepubliclibrary.org/databases/.
There are auto repair manuals from Chilton. U.S. History in Context is a newer subscription which would be a great research tool. For families, there is BookFlix, which presents video storybooks. Creativebug is a new database from JoAnn Fabrics which has crafting projects and tutorials for all levels of expertise. For writers, or those who may want to try writing, Nanowrimo is hosting daily writing prompts through their website.
“In general, I would suggest using the time to try something new. Read the books you’ve been meaning to, start a daily yoga routine, write a few pages. Explore and use our resources to help you start. Sign up for a library card to use virtually now, and come in to pick up physical items once we open again,” Hess says.
“Also, we are keeping our social media pages active with other online resources as we find them, so be sure to like our Facebook page or follow us on Twitter,” she added.
