DANVILLE — The holiday time is often a time to think about the past and break out the old family videos.
Since starting this summer, the Danville Public Library’s Memory Lab has been used by local residents to preserve past filmed basketball games and provide gifts for family members.
The Memory Lab at the library is “where we can digitize analog materials, so like your old home movies, or your cassette tapes or vinyl or Betamax,” said Danville Public Library Assistant Director Jessica Augustson.
The lab, on the second floor of the library in two study rooms near the Reference Desk, also can be used to digitize old photos and other old media formats for archival purposes.
Library staff are handling requests on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Supported media types: Sony Betamax; VHS and VHS-C (S-VHS not supported); audio cassette tapes; vinyl records (33 and 45 RPM); 3.5-inch floppy disks; documents, photos, negatives and slides; DV, DVCAM, mini DV; Digital 8, Video 8 and Hi-8; and 8 mm and Super 8 Reel Film (audio not transferred).
A Memory Lab form can be filled out at the library or through the library’s website. There is a limit of three AV items or 25 print items at a time.
A person requesting the service doesn’t need to be a library card holder.
The Memory Lab is provided free of charge except for the cost of delivery of the digitized files.
Donations for staff time also are welcome, said Danville Public Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess.
Fees for transfer, delivery options: DVD, 50 cents each, which is good for videos and larger files; CD, 25 cents each, which is good for audio, photos and smaller files; email for documents and photos only, 10MB size limit, which is good for single photos and documents; and flash drive, $4 each, which is good for bulk storage or multiple videos, and can be reused.
The Memory Lab was made possible through a Danville Library Foundation grant.
Hess said she had read about a couple different libraries in Illinois that offered this service. Also, as part of her graduate studies, she studied digital preservation.
Hess said VHS tapes, for example, can disintegrate over time, and if you send them to a private company to digitize, it can be very expensive.
“So, when I saw that libraries were offering this service, I thought this would be a great thing,” she said, even basing if off of her own family’s home movies and photos they’ve wanted to digitize.
The library also regularly receives a lot of genealogy requests from people passionate about preserving their family history, Hess said.
“I thought this is a worthwhile service. There is nothing like it in Danville that I’m aware of; and this would be a great thing for the community,” Hess said, citing the reasons they created it.
She added that they are doing patron requests only through staff right now, but maybe after the pandemic, those who feel comfortable using the equipment could do so themselves in the future.
All of the equipment is refurbished off eBay and kind of unique, she said.
Leann Stine, who works in the library’s Reference and Archives Department, said some requests have been for family gatherings, including a couple 50th anniversaries.
She has handled VHS, a couple Betamax tapes, 8 mm film, and put some cassettes on a flash drive.
“They want copies because they want to send them as Christmas gifts,” Stine said.
One lady wanted to give her brothers copies of their parents’ wedding anniversary from the 1990s, Stine said.
A request can take hours to days to process.
Stine said it can take her an afternoon to digitize something that’s less complex. If someone is very specific of what they want, such as a half hour of this and a half hour of that, it can take an afternoon.
She said one request took a couple days to digitize. A woman had 8mm film transferred to Beta years ago and had some overlap on her Beta and VHS tapes.
For more information about the Memory Lab, visit the library’s website at https://danvillepubliclibrary.org, call the reference desk at 217-477-5228 or email Reference_Desk@danvillepubliclibrary.org.
