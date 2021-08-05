DANVILLE — Kai Con! - a celebration of all things Karate Kid and Cobra Kai – is set for Friday and Saturday with most events happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A Back to School Bash also is Friday night as part of First Fridays in downtown Danville. The event will be on the Danville Public Library lawn.
Children ages 3-17 (must be in attendance) are eligible for a backpack, including supplies and coupons from Enlightening Screen Print, Glory Daze and Lainey's Ice Cream. This event is sponsored by Downtown Danville, Inc. and the city of Danville. Giveaway begins at 6 p.m. Friday. The Summer Sounds Concert is at Temple Plaza.
The Danville Public Library is hosting Kai Con! Friday and Saturday. All activities are scheduled in and around the library, located at 319 N. Vermilion St., just north of downtown Danville. Kai Con! is free and open to the public.
The used book sale starts today.
The multiday event features free activities for all ages with themed demonstrations and crafts, games, giveaways, 80's music, costume contests, food trucks, classic car show and much more. Danville residents may also sign up on the spot for a free library card.
“It's a fun and educational event inspired by the martial arts and pop culture entertainment such as the Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai series on Netflix, and everybody’s favorite live-action, martial arts reptiles,” said Jennifer Hess, library executive director. “We’ve taken elements from each of these franchises to inspire educational demonstrations, crafting and games. It’s an event for the whole family. We hope the community will enjoy this event and sign up for a library card."
Free movies shown at the library include a marathon of live action movies starring everyone’s favorite martial arts reptiles (Cowabunga!) both days, and at 5 p.m. Friday, a showing of an animated martial arts movie starring Jack Black as the lead, on the front lawn.
As a part of the event, the Karate Kid movies will be shown at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville at 3 and 7 p.m. The general admission cost is by donation at the door. The price for a loge box is $50.
Speakers and demonstrations will include Kruger’s ATA, creating bonsai trees, mohawk hairstyling, and information to prevent bullying.
Giveaways will include gift cards from area restaurants; gift certificates for bowling and putt putt/skating, car detailing, car washes, pizza; DVD movies; and much more.
The Danville Library Foundation will be hosting its popular used book sale August 5-7 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on the library’s front lawn.
The event is the starting point for Downtown Danville, Inc.’s “Back to School Bash” backpack giveaway on Friday at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit danvillepubliclibrary.org/kai-con or follow the Danville Public Library on Facebook @DanvillePublicLibrary.
Schedule of Events (subject to change)
Thursday, August 5
• Giant Used Book Sale – 10-3 hosted by Danville Library Foundation
• Free Library Card Sign-Ups for Danville Residents
Friday, Aug. 6
• 80’s themed crafts all day – hachimaki (headband), candy sushi, hand drums, and more surprises! • Giant Used Book Sale – 10-3 hosted by the Danville Library Foundation
• “Golf and Stuff” Mini-Golf on the Lawn
• Dress Up as your favorite 80’s themed character
• Free Library Card Sign-Ups for Danville Residents
• Giveaways and Karate Koala character meet & greet All Day!
• Open Meditation Room
• Food Trucks – a variety of delicious food available for purchase
• Pizza and a movie marathon starring everyone’s favorite live-action martial arts reptiles – Cowabunga!
• 5 PM – Back to School Bash Backpack Giveaway (with Downtown Danville, Inc.)
• 5 PM – FREE showing of an animated martial arts movie starring Jack Black as the lead on the front lawn.
Saturday, Aug. 7 10-3 PM
• 80's themed crafts all day – headbands, candy sushi, hand drums, and more surprises! • Giant Used Book Sale - 10-3 hosted by Danville Library Foundation
• 80’s Music and Karaoke
• Open Meditation Room
• “Golf and Stuff” Mini-Golf on the Lawn
• Classic Car Show
• Food Trucks – a variety of delicious food available for purchase
• 3 PM and 7 PM – Karate Kid movies – The Fischer Theatre – downtown Danville – donation admission • Guest Speakers:
11 AM – Kruger’s ATA Demo
12 PM – Bonsai Tree Demonstration, Phil Nixon, President of IL Bonsai Society
1 PM – Bullying Prevention, Erica Burke, Rosecrance
2 PM – Tea Ceremony – Japan House
3 PM – Mohawk Hairstyling, Kelly Williams, Hair It Is
• Giveaways and Karate Koala character meet & greet All Day!
• Dress Up as your favorite 80’s themed character
• Free Library Card Sign-Ups for Danville Residents
