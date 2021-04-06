DANVILLE — A memory lab to digitize VHS and older technology people have of videos and photos they want to keep, a returning bookmobile, Zoom Room in the second floor conference room and microfilm digitization of obituaries and other information that people will be able to see at home for free are among the several projects in progress at the Danville Public Library.
Library Executive Director Jennifer Hess gave an update on the library for National Library Week during the Danville City Council's teleconference meeting Tuesday night.
Hess explained the library's operations during the past year when the coronavirus pandemic started.
Curbside pickups of items have been popular. They've had more than 2,000 pickups since July of more than 5,000 items.
She said they now do a two-day quarantine on returned items. The advised quarantine had been longer earlier in the pandemic.
The library gives out craft kits, more than 400 a month to children to adults, and they have subscription boxes.
The library also has restarted some in-person events, and it is now allowing up to 15 people to use meeting rooms.
Hess said they continue to sanitize library seating and items.
The library has started music trivia nights, and Money Smart Week is virtual next week, April 10-17.
In other building changes, they've moved administration to the first floor, the library has a new reference desk, a senior center is on the first floor, there's an additional meeting room called a breakout room, a newspaper nook under the stairs is in progress and Hess said they'll find out this week on a grant to open a west side entrance as a drop off.
Hess said some of the building changes are for safety and convenience.
"We want to make the best use of our space in this building...," she said.
The memory lab would allow for digitizing old negatives, pictures, slides, Betamax, VHS tapes and other formats of items.
Hess said it can be expensive for people to do this.
"We're going to do it for almost nothing," Hess said, adding that they received a library foundation grant for this for the library's and the public's purposes.
Hess said VHS tapes, for example, can start disintegrating. She has old dance videos she'd like to save.
The library's information technology manager is wrapping setting this up. It should be ready by summer, if not sooner, Hess said.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said he remembers the bookmobile going to schools in the 1960s.
Hess said they are looking for an additional vehicle for it, possibly converting a bus.
The library also has added a self checkout machine on the first floor and can take credit and debit card payments for print outs and copies.
Hess said they applied for library foundation grants for several of these items. There's lots going on, she said.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said he's impressed with the great work they are doing at the library.
In public comments, the council heard a comment read by Williams from Christopher Hanson of Urbana. Hanson said Urbana had violations of the open meetings act under former counsel James Simon who is now with Danville. Simon responded that he's proud to be in Danville and staff doesn't always follow all counsel.
In other business, the Danville City Council approved accepting a $64,342 donation from the Danville AMBUCS chapter for AMBUCS Playground for Everyone at Winter Park upgrades.
In addition, the Sprayground for Everyone will be open at Garfield Park this year, with the municipal pool closed, to the public for free.
Also Tuesday night, the Danville City Council approved: purchasing an equipped electrical service truck for an amount not to exceed $60,000; amending the wage chart for a full-time Danville Mass Transit dispatcher, purchasing 40 additional body worn cameras for the police department to have 68 cameras, one for each officer rather than officers sharing them, for $31,842 from Digital Ally of Lenexa, Kan.; trading in three unused police vehicles to go toward the purchase of newer vehicles for about $71,000; and purchasing new fire reporting software and hardware for the fire department.
The council also approved a commercial plumbing permit fee change to 1.5 percent of the total plumbing cost of the equipment installation.
