Leadership Vermillion County: Where one journey ends, another begins

Leadership Vermillion County announced the completion of its sixth class, a now well-established community leadership program that more than 70 individuals have taken part of.
Participants have learned to better their own leadership potential and understand how to be a more effective leader to others in their community.
Leadership Vermillion County is a joint venture between Purdue Extension and Vermillion County Economic Development Council.
The curriculum that is followed is Purdue’s Community Leadership Program. The program would not be possible without the incredible support of businesses, organizations and industry. The sponsors for this year’s class are: Clinton American Legion, Duke Energy, Elanco Clinton Laboratories, Union Hospital Clinton, Valley Professionals Community Health Center, Vermillion County Chamber of Commerce, White Construction, Vermillion County Community Foundation, International Paper, Joink and First Farmers Bank and Trust.
Twelve individuals took part in the 2021-2022 cohort, where they learned about local businesses, industry and organizations in the county; county demographics; issues that affect all citizens such as health and education; local and state government, as well as more about their own leadership abilities and how they can use this information to help them in both their personal and professional lives. All participants are either Vermillion County citizens or work in the county.
The sixth graduation ceremony was held recently at Dana United Methodist Church, where class participants joined together one last time to receive their completion certificates.
At the graduation dinner, Mark and Tiffany Baker, Terre Haute natives and owners of 3 Sisters Investments, shared their story of getting involved in their community. “Actions speak louder than words” is a saying the Bakers model passionately in their everyday lives.
Mark and Tiffany’s story, about retiring in their 30s and returning to their hometown to make a difference provided several examples of their commitment to the 12 Points area and the Collett Park neighborhood they call home. They shared examples of the change they have witnessed over the last several months including a renewed energy, new businesses opening and events taking place. They also shared stories of purchasing properties, both commercial and residential, and how a simple can of paint can make a change in the appearance of a home, building or traffic box.
Mark and Tiffany have redefined what “rich” means, as they have chosen time with their family over obligations to traditional employment. They invest in their community and hope to inspire others to live their dream life. The Bakers’ oldest daughter also shared in the presentation as her parents guided her to demonstrate what giving back to your community means, through an example of an open hand compared to a closed fist.
The Bakers encouraged the LVC graduates to get involved in their local communities, because anyone can have a hand in changing their community.
The Leadership Committee will continue to create networking opportunities through alumni events for past LVC participants between now and the next class that starts in September.
Call 765-492-9153 if you’d like to take part in the next class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.