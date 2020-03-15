DANVILLE — It’s always best to look on the bright side.
Even though the NJCAA tournament — originally scheduled to begin this week — has been postponed to late April due to the continued worldwide growth of the coronavirus, health officials want to remind everyone that the local risk continues to be very low.
“It would be very depressing not to look for a positive,” said Jeanie Cooke, executive director of the Danville Area Visitor’s Bureau a day after word came on the tournament’s delay, “but we’ve had a lot of positive out of this community.”
Cooke said she spent a good portion of Friday at Danville Area Community College — the long-time home of the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Tournament — calling volunteers, restaurants and hotels.
She said she didn’t have one person say the new tentative start date of Monday, April 20, was going to be a problem.
“While the postponement of the tournament is a disappointment, we support the NJCAA’s precautionary measures to keep the teams and the public safe and to give the teams their chance to shine in April,” said Tournament Chairman Brian Hensgen via email. “We are fortunate that our sponsors and area businesses — particularly our hospitality hosts — were able to accommodate the revised schedule and add their support to the new date of April 20. We’ve said it before, but it has never been more true, the Danville Area goes over and above to welcome visitors and support guests in our community.”
Nationally, Thursday saw Major League Baseball cancel spring training and delay it’s season by two weeks after a number of other sports halted their seasons.
Cooke said they’ve tried to plan for every contingency in the past, but she’s never seen anything quite like this.
“An example would have been the Farm Progress Show when we had to evacuate people in the middle of the night from flooding,” Cooke said. “You always have those plans in the back of your mind; everything you can possibly think of. But the extent of this is certainly not something anyone would foresee.”
The cancellations and delays are due to the COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) spreading itself not only across the U.S., but the entire world — a scary proposition to some since there is no vaccine.
“There are a dozen strains of coronaviruses,” said Vermilion County Health Department Public Health Administrator Doug Toole. “Some of those strains are not uncommon in the United States or Illinois. This is a new strain of it, so we don’t have that resistance, and so because it is new, we are learning how it spreads, how long it lives outside of the body, what are the fatality rates. We are still learning this stuff, and I think the unknown is what is making it so interesting and so scary to people.”
Toole said that while it could still be early in the process, the statistics are showing that older people and those with respiratory issues are being harmed the most by the new coronavirus.
While there are plenty of swabs and medical professionals to do the testing, there is a bottleneck at the lab level, and so doctors are restricting actual tests to those who are most at-risk for contracting the virus.
“We’re just asking people to do what we ask people to do every flu season,” Toole said. “This is still flu season for seasonal flu. Wash your hands frequently; maintain social distancing of six-feet apart as long as you can; and if you’re sick, stay home and get better.”
Due to the fact the illness spreads person to person, large gatherings such as for sporting events are an obvious focus of those in leadership to help prevent further contamination.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday a ban on all large gatherings of 1,000 people until May and Friday closed all schools March 17-30.
It is unknown how the ban might affect the tournament come April 20.
The tournament is big business to the city of Danville as numerous players, coaches, family members and fans flock to the city for a week filling hotel rooms and adding patronage to restaurants and stores.
Cooke said many years ago, the University of Illinois did a survey that included the NJCAA tournament. It found that — at that time — it was worth more than $2 million to the community.
However, she said, the real disappointment sits with the students, players and teams who are being affected by their championship tournament being delayed.
“I am very proud of everybody,” Cooke said of everyone in the community being understanding of the NJCAA’s decision. “Brian Hensgen has done a wonderful job of leading everyone through this and the community has really stepped up.”
