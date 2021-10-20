DANVILLE — Local religious leader LeStan Hoskins says that it will take a lot of work to bring change to the community.
He took the first step in that direction on Monday by conducting a meeting of civic leaders at the Danville Public Library.
“I feel like this could be the catalyst in bringing change in the community. I wanted to get the pulse of the community. Now that I got some of what the community has said, it is time to go out and do some work,” said Hoskins, pastor of the Danville Community Church of God. “It is just the beginning. I feel that now is the time to change and I hope it sparks something in other people. There is a flame in me and I want to see a change.”
The meeting attendees focused on violence and talked about options for young people in the community.
The meeting included speakers such as State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy, Danville police sergeant Jason Jeffries, and Domianisha Matchem and Johnathon Forman, who told stories about their children being shot.
Lacy and Jeffries talked about the importance of speaking up if a person witnesses a crime.
“I remember in Domianisha’s child’s case, the person that was shooting got off,” Lacy said. “I will never forget that and if you come forward and cooperate, we can work on it and tell us what you saw. Don’t make us go and be nasty about it. We want to solve the case and provide justice. We have made great strides in the community and we are doing the best we can and if we can get people to stay out of the system.”
Jeffries said the toughest part for police is communication with local people.
“There are people that have seen something and don’t want to come forward," Jeffries said. "There is not a camera around everywhere and if you have to be a part of the community, you have to try to be a good member of this community by helping.”
Jeffries also said Danville police have improved in solving criminal problems, but warns that gangsters will not hesitate to continue their war no matter who is around.
“Champaign’s crimes have run rampant now and Danville has not. I believe a lot of that is because of what we have been able to do since Chief (Christopher) Yates got into office,” Jeffries said. “We have two officers that are part of the U.S. Marshals task force and we have one that is part of the ATF and this allows us to dip into national funds that most towns like ours do not have and they help with the investigations."
Jeffries said gang activity is part of the ongoing problem with violence and warned about the dangers. "We have two gangs for certain here and they might be spinoffs of major gangs in Chicago. What I know is they don’t care about life. If they see the enemy, they don’t care if any children are in the area. They have no regard for any of you and all they care about is taking out the other gang.”
The meeting was prompted by a rash of violence in Danville and Vermilion County.
There have been at least 11 homicides so far in 2021, many of them involving gun violence. There have been a number of other instances of violence that led to injuries, some of them severe.
The year began with a January shootout in an Oakwood trailer park that resulted in the deaths of two teenagers. The most recent incident occurred in mid-September with the deaths of two men outside a liquor store on East Main Street in Danville. In both incidents, arrests have been made. But several other shootings have not resulted in arrests and remain under investigation.
After formal presentations, a dialog began which included former aldermen Lloyd Randle and RJ Davis, Danville NAACP Branch President Edward J. Butler and Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr.
Randle and Butler focused on options in developing job skills and opening up opportunities for young Black men.
"Much of what we see is a lack of opportunity, and I think we are taking a step back in taking advantage of the talent in the community,” said Randle, who also offered up a list of participants to establish an Area/City Wide Citizens Crime Council.
“No matter where you look, you can see people with the same education, not getting the opportunities. (Hoskins) talked to me about trying to help and I want to help as much as I can," Randle said. "The list is part of an attempt for an organization and the reason I put so many government agencies on the list is because we have access to money. Unless you get some real money in this project, it is not going anywhere. If someone gets a job, they are going to be off the streets and are not going to sell drugs, and they are going to see their kids in college.”
To develop skills for the workplace, Butler said it would be good to enlist the help of Danville Area Community College. “There is a way to go out and get skills. ... It is hard, but there are opportunities to get skills. We have to talk about these issues and if we want to combat everything, we have to get these guns off the street and if you can’t get anyone to step up about it, we have to find someone else to work on it,” he said.
Davis had the most impassioned comments, talking about what the Black Lives Matter movement could add in their involvement for the community.
“Where is Black Lives Matter? Where are the Black pastors that marched with Black Lives Matter when these kids are killed and all of the trouble is going on with the schools and the majority of Black kids,” Davis said. “I know there is racism, but I am talking about Black kids killing each other. I want the figures out about Black on Black crime because we are tired of it.
“My point is I see what they do and they have done tremendous marching, but my point is that the Three Kings of Peace, before Covid, we were marching in communities to tell them to not kill anyone and that was in our communities with our people, so there is some hypocrisy because I have never seen them march in cities where Black men have been killing each other and if they do that, I will apologize.”
Williams and Mark Denman School teacher Jennifer Hoskins talked about how parents play a part.
“I know that Laura Lee Fellowship isn’t full, Project Success isn’t full, the Boys & Girls club isn’t full,” Williams said. “That begs the question about how do we rally around the parents? I think we can win back our community if we do that. We tried for a couple of years to do that and we were not successful. I can do all I can do on my side, the police can as well, and activists like the Three Kings as well, but if we can’t get to the parents, we will lose them as well.”
“The biggest issue is parents who don’t know how to parent,” Hoskins said. “I have parents who say ‘I don’t know how to take care of my kids.’ A lot of them are babies having babies, so instead of being judgmental, help them and create programs for them and if we do that, then these parents will parent their children instead of the streets. We have to be proactive and that’s where we need to pool resources.”
LeStan Hoskins said that meetings like this are important and there has to be resources for change to happen.
"If we keep letting things happen, we are going to lose more lives and we can’t afford to do that. This is our community and we all have to do something and it is going to affect everyone,” Hoskins said. “We are going to need social workers, community leader, teachers, therapists, we need everyone to talk and make change in the city. I know it seems uncomfortable, but we are going to have to talk to these older men and set up programs to get them off the street and work with the police.
"My job as a pastor is to spread hope. It is going to be an uphill battle but I am in for the long haul. I am crazy enough to believe that if we can work together, help people, and be a light in our city. What we need is more light than dark.”
