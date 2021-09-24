DANVILLE — Class-action lawsuits have been filed against Danville School District 118 and Superintendent Alicia Geddis, and also Hoopeston Area School District #11 and Superintendent Robert Richardson seeking injunctive relief against COVID-19 mandates.
The “Petition for Declaratory Relief and for Writ of Injunction” has Danville school district teachers and staff as plaintiffs, Kathryn Spencer, Kasi Anderson, Taryn Owens, Kimberly Corley, Stephanie Holycross, Michele Lehman, Laura Spicer and Jennifer Winkler, on behalf of other teachers and staff.
There are about 348 full-time teachers and staff in the district.
A court order is requested giving the Vermilion County Health Department the authority regarding masks and vaccines, and having the school district and Geddis have a lawful order of quarantine from the health department in COVID-19 mask and vaccine usage.
The lawsuit also claims the district and Geddis have declared a need to “involuntarily transfer” teachers and staff who do not comply with the mask, vaccine and medical testing policies.
“Quite simply, the district, and Defendant Geddis have infringed upon the lawful right of the plaintiffs to be free to choose for themselves what health and safety measures they feel are appropriate absent an order of this honorable court to the contrary,” the lawsuit reads.
The court action requested against Hoopeston’s school district has parents/guardians Jason and Jessica Watson, April Jones, and Matthew and Jessica Lange, on behalf of their and other students, as plaintiffs, over mandatory masking.
The lawsuits were filed on behalf of Danville attorney Bethany Hager.
Hearings are set for 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., respectively, Oct. 1 at the Vermilion County Courthouse.
