Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. High 51F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.