DANVILLE — Pastor LeStan Hoskins and Marla Dye from Ubuntu Mentoring at Laura Fellowship House are having a community event on Sept. 23.
The event is called “Things I Would Tell My Younger Self.” This event will be specifically for middle/high school girls and young adult women. Hoskins’ and Dye’s objective is to encourage and empower ladies in the community so they can thrive and be successful.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Laura Lee Fellowship House, 212 E. Williams St., Danville.
This is an in-person panel discussion — Part 1.
Panelists are: Breon Boyd, Alyssa Harrison, Jennifer Hoskins, Beverly Miller and Tia Awodeha.
