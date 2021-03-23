DANVILLE — The Laura Lee Fellowship House in Danville launched Ubuntu Mentoring in Nov. 2020, and it’s continuing to grow.
Ubuntu, which stands for “I am because we are” encourages scholars to take responsibility in rebuilding the village that once allowed many like the program directors to grow.
Coordinators David Groves Jr. and Marla Dye have taken the initiative to develop proper programming for the youth and create opportunities that will enhance critical thought processes on various subjects such as mental health, Black enterprise, and effective leadership.
Groves, who created the curriculum and foundation of the program stated, “This program is important for the community as it will be used to enhance and continue the vision Laura Lee has always provided. I grew up in Laura Lee as a child and then went on to receive a scholarship through Laura Lee as a high school senior. I had a village as a young black male here and I want the same for all students involved in the program.”
Funded through Danville School District 118, scholars can gain numerous skills that can carry into any field. Scholars will learn robotics and coding, photography, event planning, different mental health practices, art and more.
The program meets from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, where scholars engage in different activities surrounding the program’s five areas of development (self esteem, integrity, equity, leadership, and culture.) Scholars are provided with all materials for learning and participation in the program.
Ubuntu Mentoring also has started a community development program entitled Rebuild: Rebuilding the village with the past, present, and future of Danville. The zoom panel will feature a discussion on how the community can rebuild the village in Danville with leaders of the past, present, and future of Danville.
The first panel entitled “A panel discussion on the Burden of Being a Black Student-Athlete from Danville” took place in February and had more than 2,000 views. Panelists included standout athletes from Danville such as Troy Collier (Next Steps Pastor at EastLake Church in California), Latana Lillard (University of Illinois Chicago Assistant women’s basketball coach), Daylen Davis-Williams (Danville Area Community College Men’s Basketball), Emone’ Davis (Big Ten sideline reporter and analyst), and Devin Miles and Da’khaiyah Davis who are current Danville High School seniors. Trent Sherfield, who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals was the featured guest of the event.
The panel can be viewed on Laura Lee’s Facebook page.
The next zoom panel is scheduled for March 24, discussing the challenges of being a Black student and community leader. You can view this program on the Laura Lee Fellowship House Facebook page and Laura Lee’s YouTube page.
Weekly breakdown
Scholars participate in different learning exercises daily that will increase and create effective practices within each student.
Book Club Mondays – Scholars are reading “Between the World and Me” by Ta-Nehisi Coates for the spring semester. This book will create a holistic approach to what challenges Black high school scholars face today. In the book, Coates is addressing his son who is 15 at the time about the things he will face as a young African American. Scholars will embark and create dialogue amongst each other to be aware of the different challenges faced amongst one another.
Robotics Tuesdays – We have partnered with Sphero Edu to provide an online robotics course where scholars can learn different coding and robotics programming. Through this program, scholars will have their first introduction to the STEM field and the basics of what it will take to enter into different fields.
Mental Wellness Wednesday – Scholars learn and embark on different mediation and mental wellness practices. Scholars participate in yoga, meditation, art therapy practices, music relief and other mental wellness practices. Scholars also have the opportunity to learn from different therapists, counselors and yogis.
Black Enterprise Thursdays – Scholars participate in different entrepreneurship challenges that challenge and help create different ideas for their start-up business. Scholars learn photography, event planning, painting and art practices, and more. They also have the opportunity to meet and learn from black professionals in different fields.
On various days, scholars participate in college preparation practices, SAT prep, and other college ready seminars. There is staff on board to assist in college applications, Free Application for Federal Student Aid, and college readiness tools. Ubuntu Mentoring hopes to take two summer trips in which scholars plan to visit colleges in Nashville, Tenn. such as Tennessee State University where Aarian Forman (DHS graduate ’13) served as past student body president and Dominique Davis (DHS graduate ’17) is the current student body president; and also, Vanderbilt University, home of Arizona Cardinals player Trent Sherfield (DHS graduate ‘14).
There is another summer trip planned for Washington D.C to view Howard University and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Ubuntu Mentoring is still looking for donations to solidify both trips in support of the students.
How to Get Involved
Ubuntu Mentoring still had 10 spots left and plans to accept scholars until all slots in the program are filled. The program is offered for both African American males and females, 8th grade to senior year. There is a plan to schedule a summer gala, but donations can and will be accepted to help develop the Laura Lee Fellowship House and provide funding for the 2021-2022 school year so that Ubuntu Mentoring can continue to grow.
Donations can be mailed to Laura Lee Fellowship House at 212 E. Williams St., or made electronically via the website: lauraleefellowshiphouse.org, or via CashApp at $LauraLeeFellowship. If someone would like to learn ways to volunteer or possibly serve as a mentor, email ubuntu@lauraleefellowshiphouse.org.
