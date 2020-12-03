DANVILLE — With only 22 shopping days until Christmas, there will be about 20 vendors at the last Winter Danville Farmers Market for the year and prior to the holidays.
Market hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Franklin St. Vendors will be inside and outside.
“We have everything from baked goods, gift certificates for all of the vendors so people could purchase those and buy whatever later, frozen meat (like hamburger and bison burgers)and steaks, seven craft vendors with Christmas crafts...,” said market manager Susan Franklin.
There also will be other gift ideas, such as the Vermilion County Conservation District’s syrup and gift baskets with local items, and candy, oils, knives and other items.
“There’s lots of really nice stuff,” Franklin said.
Franklin said some of the items she sells, including dog and cat treats, can be stocked up for the winter months.
Some customers also just might want to treat themselves with items at the market.
Franklin said they could get a magic cooke bar, homemade bread or other goodies.
“Everybody’s just trying to get through this time,” she added about the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are pleased to promote Danville Art League who will be there selling their pecan fundraising products,” Franklin added. The pecan fundraiser is a big part of the art league’s yearly fund raising.
Market attendees must wear a mask inside the gym. The vendors also are at least six feet apart, and there are sanitation stations with hand sanitizer throughout the gym.
Franklin also said they’ll have windows open for air exchange.
“We are as safe as possible and mandate safety protocols by all customers and vendors. No one is admitted without a mask. Vendors will wear (masks) the entire time they are in the gym,” she added.
The market vendors are your fellow community members, and small local businesses, Franklin also said.
“It’s a rough time for our vendors and they’re struggling,” she said, adding that they’re your neighbors who are trying to make a difference in what they do. They need the community’s support, as many depend on this market for a large part of their winter sales.
There was low attendance at the November market, so they are hoping to see a lot more people on Saturday.
There won’t be a Winter Danville Farmers Market in January, but the next ones will be: Feb. 6, March, 6, April 3 and May 1.
