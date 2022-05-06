DANVILLE — The Danville Noon Rotary is calling on local businesses and residents to remember veterans on Memorial Day by purchasing flags that will line both sides of Danville’s Vermilion Street.
A longstanding Danville tradition, the “Memorial Way” project pays tribute to U.S. military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties. The flags also mourn the loss of all those veterans who have served their country in any of America’s armed forces.
Each flag costs $5 and includes the name of a deceased veteran that the donor wishes to honor. The Vermilion County War Museum produces the flags and needs all of the orders submitted on or before Monday, May 23.
Local businesses and individuals may order flags online at rotaryflag.com.
Chartered in 1915, the Danville Noon Rotary meets on most Mondays at noon at the Fischer Theatre, 158 N. Vermilion St., in Danville. For more information, visit the Web site at http://danvillerotaryclub.org.
