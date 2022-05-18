Lane restrictions for Indiana 163 take place Thursday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. - The Indiana Department of Transportation announced alternating lane restrictions in Clinton on Indiana 163 (Elm Street) in both directions between Ninth Street and Third Street starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Thursday. Indiana 163 will be down to one lane from Seventh Street to Eighth Street in order for crews to remove a tree.
There will be a width limit in effect and the speed limit will also be down to 20 mph.
These restrictions will not require a detour. Flaggers will be out at the site to direct traffic.
