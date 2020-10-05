Lane closure begins next week on Logan
The City of Danville announces that road work in the 800 block of Logan Avenue will begin Monday, Oct. 12, and weather permitting, is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23. During this time, the northbound lane of Logan Avenue from Clay to Woodbury streets will be closed to through traffic. All hospital entrances and exits will remain open. This work will begin at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 12. The closure will affect motorists traveling north through the specified lane closure. Please choose an alternate route to avoid delays. There will be a high volume of construction traffic during operations. Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution while traveling in the work zone, and be attentive to the changes in traffic control. All of these events are tentatively scheduled, weather permitting.
