The Vermilion County Museum Society will open the Lamon House for the season beginning May 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Lamon House will be open the first Sunday of each month from May through October, with Becky and Alan Woodrum portraying Melissa Beckwith Lamon and Hiram Beckwith again this year.
The Lamon House was built by Joseph B. and Melissa Beckwith Lamon around 1847.
The home, which originally only had four main rooms, is split log construction under clapboard.
Originally located at 302 W. North St., the house was moved to Lincoln Park in 1984.
There is no charge to tour the Lamon House, however museum staff said donations are always accepted and can be given at the end of the tour.
Additional tour times will be announced on the Vermilion County Museum’s Facebook page throughout the season.
For more information, call the museum at 217-442-2922 or visit www.vermilioncountymuseum.org.
