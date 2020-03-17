DANVILLE — A woman who had a vision to start Soul Recovery Center in 2014 and has since started the STEP Recovery Center is the AMBUCS 87th First Citizen.
The Danville Chapter of AMBUCS has chosen Wendy Lambert as the 2020 recipient of the annual First Citizen award. AMBUCS is a national charitable club dedicated to inspiring mobility for people with disabilities.
The award is given to a Danville area man or woman who had contributed significantly to the betterment of the community through a single or multiple projects, personally or professionally.
Other recipients have included Dick Shockey, Sue Richter, Lori Lyons, Fred Falustich, Mary Thompson and Rose Gates.
According to AMBUCS officials, Lambert "is a phenomenal woman who outside of her job driving trucks for Hertzog Trucking and maintaining Lamberts photography, she somehow finds time to make a difference in the lives of others. Wendy has spent many years helping individuals who are struggling with addictions and providing them with the resources that can help them."
To further her cause, the goal of the Soul Garden Recovery Center is to help people find safe and sober homes to stay in that will assist them on being held accountable and help them stay on the path to recovery.
Wendy also serves as the secretary at the Jesse Hatchett House of Hope and gives of her time relentlessly through volunteer work, giving rides to those in need to and from treatment centers, food pantries, meetings and anything else they may need help with.
As if all of this was not enough, Wendy has been a volunteer firefighter for the Emergency Management Agency. She is also trained in Search and Rescue and was a volunteer for Lynch Fire Protection District as a first responder.
In addition, Wendy is also a current member of the Patriot Guard Riders, Danville chapter, a motorcycle group supporting local veterans.
Lastly, Wendy became a certified Recovery Life Coach in an effort to pass the knowledge she has gained to others in need.
Wendy gives all thanks to God and Narcotics Anonymous for being 28 years clean from her own addictions.
Wendy said she was completely surprised by the honor.
"I sure didn't see this coming, not in a million years. What an honor. I am incredibly thankful to everyone who made this possible, especially to Lisa Bridgens-Martin who nominated me," she stated.
