Gina Brassard of Milford, Katie King of Charleston and Brittany Lawson of Paris were each promoted from instructor to assistant professor at Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville.
Brassard, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Olivet Nazarene University, is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in education from Olivet Nazarene University.
She began teaching full-time at Lakeview in 2019. While at Lakeview, she has taught mostly mid-level medical-surgical courses as well as pharmacology. She has also served as a clinical instructor for Population and Global Health and Leadership and Management. She serves on Lakeview’s curriculum and human subjects committee as well as the Board of Directors for the Association of the Betterment of Retarded Adults. Additionally, she is a restorative nurse and holds online teaching certification.
King, who holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Tyler, and a master’s degree in nursing from Grand Canyon University, has also taught at Lakeview since 2019.
King teaches theory and clinical courses in infant, child, and adolescent health as well as in population and global health. She is a certified pediatric nurse and serves on Lakeview’s professional development committee and human subjects committee.
Lawson, who holds an associate degree in nursing from Southwestern Illinois College and a master’s degree in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University, is currently pursuing an executive certificate in nursing education leadership through Liberty University. Lawson has also taught at Lakeview since 2019.
She has instructed a variety of theory and clinical courses including Introduction to Professional Practice, Foundations of Professional Nursing, Adult Health I, Adult Health II, Pharmacology, and Older Adult Health. She holds online instructor certification, is a certified nurse educator, and serves on Lakeview’s professional development and admissions committee.
After applying for promotion, Brassard, King, and Lawson had to demonstrate effectiveness in teaching as well as scholarship and service. All of the appointments were approved by members of Lakeview’s professional development committee, the dean of nursing, the president of the College, the board of directors’ professional affairs committee, and the College’s full board of directors.
Lakeview College of Nursing offers a bachelor of science in nursing degree. It is a single-purpose, private institution that has specialized in nursing education in the Danville area since 1894. Lakeview began offering a cooperative program with Eastern Illinois University in Charleston in the fall of 2001.
