The Structural Engineers Association of North Carolina (SEA of NC) in July had its annual conference in a virtual format.
The conference featured presentations on code updates, industry trends, and design tips for structural engineers.
During the conference, awards for excellence in structural engineering were announced for projects completed by SEA of NC members.
Schnabel Engineering is proud to be a recipient of the Special-Use Structures award for the Lake Vermilion Dam Rehabilitation.
Aqua Illinois Area Manager Andy Price commented "while this award was not necessarily awarded to Aqua, I would say the leadership and teamwork Aqua exhibited throughout the project certainly helped shape the success."
He says this is a prestigious award that the project was recognized with, that area residents heard so much about during the last couple years.
The dam is owned by Aqua Illinois, Inc. and is located in Danville, Ill. Built in 1925, the dam impounds a water supply reservoir that supplies water to the city of Danville, villages of Tilton, Catlin, Belgium and Westville, as well as surrounding areas. Recreational use of the lake is also allowed.
Schnabel Engineering worked with Aqua on this project starting in 2016 with inspections, investigations and design, followed by a three-phase construction project, according to a press release.
In Phase 1 in 2018, they designed interim repairs to the 10 original Tainter gates that were implemented by contractor Schomburg & Schomburg. Schnabel also collaborated with the Ballard Traylor Joint Venture, contractor, during the design phase for the replacement of the gates and bridge, and installation of post-tensioned stability anchors.
In Phase 2 in 2019-2020, 10 Tainter gates, one trash gate and the spillway bridge were replaced by BTJV. In Phase 3 in 2020, post-tensioned stability anchors were installed by Nicholson Construction Co.
While this project was managed out of the Greensboro, N.C. office, more than 50 of its employees across six offices, as well as numerous subconsultants, subcontractors, contractors and especially the owner played vital roles. Commitment and collaboration of the entire team made this project a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.