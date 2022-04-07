Danville Noon Kiwanis will host its second annual “Day of Giving” of April 21 at the Danville First Church of the Nazarene, 2212 N. Vermilion St.
Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m.
Danville Noon Kiwanis President Travis Mains said the annual “Pancake Day” in October raised more than $19,000 for children and youth agencies in the area.
Because of the money raised from the pancake event, the organization is able to host its second annual “Day of Giving.”
During the April 21 event, checks will be given to 25 local organizations.
“We are so grateful for those who continue to support Kiwanis Annual Pancake Day. If it wasn’t for the support of generous donors and volunteers, this event would not be the success it is year after year,” Mains said in a press release. “We want to make sure we celebrate those who make this event possible.”
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a
time.
Danville Noon Kiwanis has been serving our local community for more than 100 years. They
have invested thousands of dollars into area youth and children services. They currently have
more than 40 members who attend weekly meetings every Thursday at Noon at the VFW in Danville.
For more information about the event, or to get involved, contact Danville Noon Kiwanis Secretary and Treasurer, Emily Duncan, by email at noonkiwanisdanville@gmail.com.
