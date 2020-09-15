DANVILLE — When the public thinks of Danville Noon Kiwanis, many think of pancakes.
Danville Noon Kiwanis has been known for its annual Pancake Day fundraiser for several years. This is a community event that many look forward to each October.
While the traditional Pancake Day won’t be taking place this year at the David S. Palmer Arena, there still will be a pancake event.
Danville Noon Kiwanis is grateful to be partnering with Vermilion County McDonald’s to make Pancake Day happen.
This year, a $6 ticket will get you a hotcakes and sausage meal with a small drink of orange juice, milk, soft drink or coffee.
Purchasers can redeem their ticket at any of the six Vermilion County McDonald’s locations from Oct. 12 through Oct. 16. On Thursday, Oct. 15, Kiwanis members will be on site to greet patrons.
“We could not do this without the generous support of our sponsors. Even though this year looks a little different than years past, we are so very grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Vermilion County McDonald’s,” said Natalie Duncan, president of Danville Noon Kiwanis.
Kiwanis President Elect Mary Surprenant said, “Kiwanis has been given an amazing opportunity and we want to ask the community to help spread the word.
“Last year, we were able to give over $20,000 to various local organizations because of our one-day event and generous donors, such as Pepsi Co. This year, with our partnership with our local McDonald’s, despite the circumstances, we have an entire week to help us reach our goal.”
Travis Mains, Kiwanis lieutenant governor of the INI District and past president of Danville Noon Kiwanis, said, “We really had to think outside the box on this one. Those first few Pancake Day committee meetings were tough. We were left scratching our heads. What were we going to do?
“I’m proud of this group and thankful we were able to find a way to still make this event work so we can continue to serve the children in our community.”
“We are very excited for the opportunity to partner with Danville Noon Kiwanis for their Pancake Day Event,” said Deanna Witzel, owner of Vermilion County McDonald’s. “We are looking forward to safely serving thousands of people and helping Kiwanis raise money for our community.”
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Day started in 1956. Between 3,500-4,000 tickets are sold for this one-day event. Last year, with the support of sponsors, volunteers and pancakes, Danville Noon Kiwanis distributed more than $23,000 to 30-plus local charities that support children in Vermilion County.
The group has consistently raised more than $20,000 each year during the last 10 years, and it has more than 50 members, many having been in the club for decades.
The annual fundraiser has continued to give back to the local community year after year. Danville Noon Kiwanis is celebrating its 100th year this year as a Kiwanis International Club.
