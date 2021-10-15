DANVILLE — The Kiwanis Pancake Day was one of many events slowed up last year by the pandemic.
For the 71st edition of the event, it is back at the David S. Palmer Arena. Danville Noon Kiwanis’ Wes Biertz said that it will be great just to see the comradery again.
“I suspect people missed it last year. We had a hybrid event where people order tickets through McDonald’s to get meals, but it wasn’t the same,” Biertz said. “We didn’t have the same gathering where people can sit down and eat their pancakes. That’s a big plus to get people together and talk.”
The event will run from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday and there will be one change for this year’s event.
“Everyone has to wear masks when they enter the arena and be socially distant,” Biertz said. “It is hard to do, but they did say when you sit down, you can take off the mask to eat using the distance.
“I guess people are ready to do things and ready to get things done, so we are lucky to have that arrangements and have a successful pancake day.”
Also, pancake lovers can also have carryouts for multiple orders.
“We will have it so if you want to carry out, you can as well,” Biertz said. “You can send someone and they can do that when you show our people the tickets at the desk.”
Tickets before the event is $6.25 and $7 at the door on Thursday. Biertz said that with the full return to the event, the annual donation run is going good.
Our members have sold $9,000 worth of tickets already,” Biertz said. “I have my clients and a lot of members have their own clients every year, so this year is going to be a blessing.”
The donations will go to many causes in the county, especially children.
“We usually make around $20,000 because a lots of our stuff is donated and all this money is returned to many charities and all the charities involving youth in Vermilion County, so it’s local charities that get the money,” Biertz said. “We are pretty local about this and vocal about the charities that we give to. We also have major donors like Aqua that give us $1,000 or more to start.”
Biertz said it is a team effort with the club and they may also see many more volunteers show up for the return if the event.
“All of our members are involved in making it go, You will see a lot of volunteers,” Biertz said. “You will even see politicians come in and pour some coffee, so you might see your favorite politician. We are delighted to have it back and get it going and coming back to serve the people.”
